Sawan Shivratri 2024: Date, Shubh Muhurat, Significance, and Puja Rituals

The sacred month of Sawan, dedicated to Lord Shiva, begins each year following Devshayani Ekadashi. Within this holy period, Sawan Shivratri emerges as a particularly auspicious day, second only to the first Sawan Somwaar. This festival, observed on the 'Chaturdashi tithi' of Krishna Paksha in the month of Sawan according to the Hindu calendar, can fall anytime between July and August in the Gregorian calendar. Devotees believe that fasting and offering prayers on this day earn the blessings of Lord Mahadev, and they follow specific rituals and guidelines during the observance.

Sawan Shivratri 2024 Date and Shubh Muhurat

In 2024, Sawan Shivratri will be celebrated on Friday, August 2. As per Drik Panchang, the auspicious timings are detailed below:

Nishita Kaal Puja Time: 00:05 AM to 00:51 AM on August 3, 2024

Duration: 00 Hours 46 Minutes

Shivaratri Parana Time: 06:14 AM to 15:35 PM on August 3, 2024

Chaturdashi Tithi Begins: 15:26 PM on August 2, 2024

Chaturdashi Tithi Ends: 15:50 PM on August 3, 2024

Significance of Sawan Shivratri 2024

The month of Sawan, the fifth month in the Hindu calendar, is especially significant for the worship of Lord Shiva. Sawan Shivratri, known as the night of Shiva, is one of the most spiritually powerful nights of this month. Observing a fast and performing rituals on Sawan Shivratri is believed to purify the soul and body, leading to spiritual liberation. Devotees believe that sincere worship on this night can cleanse sins, remove negative influences, and align one's life more closely with spiritual goals. The energies present during Shivratri are considered potent and pure, making it an ideal time for enhancing spiritual and meditative practices.

Puja Vidhi for Sawan Shivratri 2024

On the day of Masik Shivratri, devotees start their observance at Brahma Muhurat by worshipping deities. Here is a step-by-step guide to the rituals:

1. Morning Routine: Wake up early and take a bath. Dress in clean clothing.

2. Offering to the Sun God: Offer water to the Sun God after your bath.

3. Temple Preparation: Cleanse the temple area and place a clean towel on a raised surface.

4. Idol Placement: Place the idols of Goddess Parvati and Lord Shiva on the prepared stage.

5. Ceremonial Bath: Give Lord Shiva a ceremonial bath using raw milk, Ganga water, and plain water.

6. Offerings: Present betel leaves, Dhatura, and bhang to Lord Shiva.

7. Lighting the Lamp: Light a pure ghee lamp.

8. Aarti and Mantras: Perform the aarti and chant Shiva mantras. Reading the Shiva Chalisa is highly recommended.

9. Prasad Preparation: Prepare prasad by offering kheer, fruits, and halwa. Distribute the prasad among devotees.

By following these rituals and guidelines, devotees can fully engage in the spiritual significance of Sawan Shivratri, seeking the blessings and favour of Lord Shiva.