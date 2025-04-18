Live
Shirdi Sai – Laxmi Mahayagnam 2025: A Spiritual Milestone in Hyderabad
The Shirdi Sai – Laxmi Mahayagnam 2025, organised by Shri Saibhakt Laxmibai Shinde Trust, marked a significant milestone by being held outside Shirdi for the first time.
Hosted at NTR Ground, Hyderabad, the event attracted over 5,000 Sai devotees. The Mahayagnam featured a Palkhi Yatra with an original Sai Baba photo, a grand havan with 999 Kunds, Sai Namajapam, and soulful bhajans.
Prominent figures, including Managing Trustee Arun Shinde Gaikwad Patil and Shailaja Maa Shinde Gaikwad, graced the occasion, honouring Sai Baba’s divine legacy. The gathering was a testament to devotion and spiritual unity.
