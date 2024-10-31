Sparkle and Shine: Perfect Ethnic Wear and Jewelry Combos for Diwali

As Diwali 2024 draws near, it's time to embrace the festive spirit with stunning ethnic attire and complementing jewelry. Whether you want to stick to a classic look with traditional styles or make a statement with bold colors, we have everything you need. In this style guide, we've compiled a list of the greatest outfit and jewelry combinations for both men and women to wear throughout the celebrations. Prepare to look your best for the holidays with stylish kurtas, statement earrings, and intricate rings that will shine as brightly as the festival itself!

1. Paavan Kundan Gold Earrings

The Paavan Kundan Gold Earrings from Dishi's Jewels are a stunning blend of tradition and elegance. These earrings are perfect for festive occasions or special celebrations as it is crafted with rich gold and embellished with radiant Kundan stones. Their intricate design adds a royal touch to any outfit, making them a must-have for those who love timeless jewelry. These earrings are lightweight and easy to wear, which beautifully enhance your ethnic style with grace.





Price: Rs. 45,772

https://www.dishisjewels.com/paavan--kundan--gold--earrings

2. Shamsheer Multicolor Kurta Set

The Shamsheer Multicolor Kurta Set from Gargee Designers is a vibrant and stylish outfit that is perfect for festive occasions. Featuring a multicolor kurta with intricate detailing, this set brings together modern flair and traditional elegance. The outfit is ideal for standing out at celebrations while staying comfortable as it can be paired with comfortable trousers. Its bold design and rich colors make it a unique choice for men who want to make a statement.





Price: Rs. 18000

https://gargee.com/collections/kurta-sets/products/shamsheer-multicolor-kurta-set

3. Chandrika Ring

The Chandrika Ring from Dumroo is a beautifully crafted piece that exudes elegance and charm. Inspired by the moon, this delicate ring features a unique crescent design, making it a standout accessory. Its minimalistic yet striking look makes it perfect for both everyday wear and special occasions. Add a touch of sophistication to your style with this timeless and versatile piece.





Price: Rs,549

https://shopdumroo.com/collections/chaand/products/chandrika-ring

4. The Maroon Long Kurta

The Maroon Long Kurta from Shasak Clothing is a perfect mix of tradition and contemporary style. Featuring textured self-work, this kurta offers a rich and elegant look that's ideal for festive occasions or formal events. Its deep maroon color adds a bold touch, while the comfortable fit ensures ease of wear. Whether you're attending a festive celebration or a special gathering, this kurta is a great choice for a sharp and sophisticated appearance.





Price: Rs. 2,350

https://www.shasakclothing.com/products/the-maroon-long-kurta-with-textured-self-work