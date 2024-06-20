Ashadh Gupt Navratri 2024: Dates, Significance, and Rituals

In 2024, Ashadh Gupt Navratri will commence on July 6 and conclude on July 16. This period is dedicated to the worship of the ten Mahavidyas and holds particular significance for practitioners of tantra mantra. Observing fasts and performing rituals during this time, especially worshipping the nine forms of Goddess Durga, is believed to invoke the blessings of Maa Ambe, who fulfills the devotees' wishes.

Understanding Gupt Navratri

The Hindu calendar marks four significant Navratris within the year: Magh, Chaitra, Ashadh, and Ashwin. While the Navratri in Chaitra is referred to as Basant Navratri and the one in Ashwin as Shardiya Navratri, the remaining two—Ashadh and Magh—are known as Gupt Navratri. These are distinguished from the other two by their esoteric nature, focusing on secretive practices and rituals.

Dates for Ashadh Gupt Navratri 2024

This year's Ashadh Gupt Navratri will span ten days, beginning on July 6, a Saturday, and ending on July 15, a Monday. The extended duration is due to the overlap of the Chaturthi Tithi over two days.

Detailed Schedule:

• July 6, Saturday: Ashadh Gupt Navratri begins with the worship of Goddess Shailputri.

• July 7, Sunday: Second day dedicated to Goddess Brahmacharini.

• July 8, Monday: Devotees worship Goddess Chandraghanta on this third day.

• July 9, Tuesday: Rituals are performed for Goddess Kushmanda on the Chaturthi date.

• July 10, Wednesday: Continuation of the Chaturthi Tithi, extending the festival to ten days.

• July 11, Thursday: Fifth day focused on Goddess Skandamata.

• July 12, Friday: Shashti Tithi, dedicated to the worship of Goddess Katyayani.

• July 13, Saturday: Seventh day for the worship of Goddess Kalratri.

• July 14, Sunday: Ashtami Tithi, with rituals for Goddess Mahagauri.

• July 15, Monday: Final day, dedicated to Goddess Siddhidatri.

Significance and Rituals of Gupt Navratri

The term "Gupt" translates to "hidden," reflecting the secretive nature of the rituals performed during this Navratri. Tantra Sadhanas, which are essential during this period, are carried out discreetly. This hidden aspect gives the festival its name, Gupt Navratri, signifying either the exclusive knowledge of the practitioners or the clandestine execution of the rituals.

Devotees believe that the special wishes they seek during Gupt Navratri are fulfilled through their dedicated worship and adherence to the rituals.

By observing the above details and schedule, devotees can participate in the sacred practices of Ashadh Gupt Navratri 2024 and seek the divine blessings of the Goddess.