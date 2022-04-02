Subhakritu (April 1, 2022 to March 25, 2023): What's in store

The weekday being Friday is ruled by Venus and hence it will bring cheer. Past two years proved to be tough years due to Covid-19 pandemic.

This year the planets that will make major transit are Jupiter, Saturn, Rahu and Ketu. Jupiter is in Aquarius when the Lunar new year commences. Mars, Jupiter conjunction occurs on April 29, 2022. As a result, National calamity may happen in Afghanistan. Mars, Saturn conjunction will take place on April 5, 2022. Terrorists attacks from across border in Kashmir region and South India may take place. Border skirmishes with Pakistan may also take place.

As per India's horoscope, Lunar year starts on April 1, 2022, 11.55 am, New Delhi. Birth star is Uttarabhadra, Rasi Pisces, and lagna Gemini.

Lord of lagna, Mercury will be in 10th house in Neechabangha Raja Yoga position. Here 1st house tells about people's health, power supply, administration etc will be affected.

However, overall administration of Government of India will be good. Changes in Union Home Minister is indicated. Second lord moon is in 10th house. This indicates country's financial position. Jupiter will be in 9th house. Hence country's financial position will be sound.

Centre State relations in general will be good. They will get financial support from Centre. Third house Lord sun is in 10th house. This tells about print media, electronic media, telecommunications, posts and telegraph.

Here 10th lord is in 9th house. 10th house occupied by sun, moon and mercury. Hence during this year, electronic and media will play a vital role. One or Two channels will get involved in a scam. Transport sector will get good profits.

Fourth house tells about children's education. 4th Lord mercury is in 10th house. Hence during this year, one educational institution will get international award. More children will go abroad for further studies. 5th Lord Venus is in 9th house along with Jupiter. Hence during this year, entertainment field will get good profits.

Nearly 10 movies will become super hit.

Some prominent women will get international award. More women will get important roles in politics. But two senior women politicians may have critical health problems. 6th house tells about international and external enemies, border security, Health and Hospitals. During this year possibility of communal violence is there and Government needs to be alert. Some important hospitals may get involved in scams.

7th house tells about opposition parties and neighbouring countries. Here 7th lord jupiter is in 9th house. Hence, opposition parties will give good cooperation to Govt.

India's foreign relations will be excellent.

Some top politicians will get international award.

On the negative side, accidents, murders, suicides are indicated. During this year, more train, air and road accidents may happen. During this year, real estate will get less profits.

Government should ensure better security to supreme court and high court judges and religious institutions. Some well-known priest's health may cause concern.

Tenth lord Jupiter is in Ninth house. Tenth house is occupied by lagan lord mercury, moon and sun. This indicates that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi will maintain sound health. Some ministers may lose their position. Public enterprise will play a vital role. 11th house tells about Lok Sabha, State Assemblies etc. here 11th lord mars are in 8th house along with Saturn. Hence misunderstanding between centre and some states is possible. Some Chief Ministers will launch anti Modi campaign. Telangana state may in for mid-term elections. 12th house is occupied by malefic Rahu. During this period, crime will increase. Government will be tough against black marketeers and smugglers. Jail officials may be involved in scams. Or they may be attacked by prisoners.

From moon sign, April 29th Saturn will occupy Aquarius that is 8th house for our Indian sign. Hence from April 29th to July 11th, 2022, many fire accidents, accidents may happen.