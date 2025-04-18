Tech Generation Summer Camp 2025: Fostering Creativity and Innovation in Young Minds

Learnorama Technologies Pvt. Ltd. launched the Tech Generation Summer Camp 2025 at Nihoc The International School, Hyderabad, offering an exciting mix of technology and adventure for kids aged 4 to 15.

The camp will take place in Hyderabad, Vizag, and Mahabubnagar, with venues such as Nihoc School and St. Ann’s School. The curriculum covers cutting-edge fields like AI, coding, and machine learning, along with fun activities like horse riding, dance, photography, and chess.

Dr. Padala Karthik Reddy emphasised the goal of building a generation that embraces learning with creativity and confidence.