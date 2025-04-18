  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Life Style

Tech Generation Summer Camp 2025: Fostering Creativity and Innovation in Young Minds

Tech Generation Summer Camp 2025: Fostering Creativity and Innovation in Young Minds
x
Highlights

Learnorama Technologies Pvt. Ltd. launched the Tech Generation Summer Camp 2025 at Nihoc The International School, Hyderabad, offering an exciting mix of technology and adventure for kids aged 4 to 15.

Learnorama Technologies Pvt. Ltd. launched the Tech Generation Summer Camp 2025 at Nihoc The International School, Hyderabad, offering an exciting mix of technology and adventure for kids aged 4 to 15.

The camp will take place in Hyderabad, Vizag, and Mahabubnagar, with venues such as Nihoc School and St. Ann’s School. The curriculum covers cutting-edge fields like AI, coding, and machine learning, along with fun activities like horse riding, dance, photography, and chess.

Dr. Padala Karthik Reddy emphasised the goal of building a generation that embraces learning with creativity and confidence.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick