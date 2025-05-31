  • Menu
Thailand's Opal Suchata Crowned Miss World 2025

Highlights

Thailand’s Opal Suchata wins Miss World 2025, capturing hearts with grace and earning the crown among 108 global contestants.

Opal Suchata Chuang from Thailand has been crowned Miss World 2025, rising above contestants from 108 countries to claim the prestigious title. The grand finale, held amid global anticipation, saw Opal visibly moved as her name was announced, marking an emotional moment of triumph.

She succeeds Kristina Pyszková of Czech Republic, who warmly passed on the crown with heartfelt congratulations. Impressively, Poland showcased a strong performance this year, securing both the first and second runner-up spots, while Miss Martinique claimed the third runner-up position.

Born in Phuket, Opal now becomes the 72nd Miss World and is set to receive a cash prize of ₹8.5 crore. Her win is being celebrated across Thailand, highlighting a remarkable blend of beauty, purpose, and national pride.

