Top 5 Plumbing Tips for Better Water Conservation

The problem of water scarcity is becoming more and more critical especially in metropolitan areas due to the increase in population growth, climatic changes, and poor water management. When the populations of the cities grow, they inevitably cause an increase in the requirements for water such that at times it can become a scarce commodity. Plumbing practices if done correctly can promote water-saving techniques not only at home but also within the society as a whole.

Here are five useful plumbing techniques for conserving water in cities.

1. Repair Leaks Immediately

It is always irritating to see and hear a leaky faucet, toilet, or pipe especially as it involves water wastage. For instance, a dripping faucet may seem not to be a problem but it can waste water over 3000 litres each year. A leaky toilet, on the other hand, may add as much as 200 litres a day to the water bill. It is also important to regularly look for leaks and fix them. However, repairs/small adjustments need to be made to such plumbing systems otherwise it can cost thousands of gallons worth of water yearly. You may install leak detection devices to avoid unnecessary risks.

2. Upgrade to Water-Efficient Fixtures

In order to promote water efficiency, replacing old plumbing fixtures with new water-efficient models is one of the best solutions. Low-flow faucets, showerheads, and toilets all serve their purposes with a lesser amount of water being used. For example, low-flow showerheads with a 2.5 litres/minute flow restrictor are able to save as much as 11.4 liters of water. As for the dual flush toilets, both full-pan and half-pan flushing are available to reduce water intake. Replacement of these fixtures leads to conservation of the natural environment and minimization of electricity bills. This is more effective for families in cities.

3. Invest in Smart Water Management Technologies

New water management technologies are more and more needed in cities nowadays. For example, a smart water meter gives households live information regarding water usage and can help them cut down on their consumption. These systems can enhance water use via leaks that would otherwise lead to excessive water wastage before notifying system users about access. Further, smart pipes can control landscaping water runoff and wash off excessive landscaping in water use. Due to the increased shortage of water resources, these technologies are necessary for the residents concerning the management water saving.





4. Practice Water-Saving Habits

While plumbing appliances can be improved to conserve water, it is also important to learn ways of habits that conserve water. With slight changes in behavior such as taking shorter showers, closing the tap while brushing teeth or simply washing when there are enough dirty dishes to fill the dishwasher or washing machine, gallons of water can be saved every day. Kids should be encouraged to reduce water usage within the household and understand the reason why water should be conserved. Such simple but very useful signs can be placed anywhere – in front of the sink, around the tap, or at the bathroom.

5. Engage with Local Water Management Initiatives

The issue of water shortage within urban centers lies at a higher level and cannot be resolved by any individual alone. Help out with any available native water management projects and programs that target water usage in a sustainable manner. In most cases, there are maximum number of rebates offered by all the states for water-saving appliances along with top-up grants to their residents for applying saving measures. Join any relevant activities as local workshops or particular meetings that will leave you informed about water conservation programs carried out within the locality. Hands-on resident involvement can enable equal commitment towards water-sustainable practices as, because of neighbourhood actions in such practices their effort may, however, be weakened.

In an effort to decrease the increasing problems of water shortage within metropolitan areas, it is important to incorporate methods of water conservation. Adopting these plumbing tips – repairing leaks, replacing existing fixtures with water-efficient ones, utilizing smart water management tools, changing ordinary ways of water usage, and supporting community initiatives – people living in the metropolis can make such a contribution. These strategies for water management help preserve the most important resource as well as assure the sapient condition of the present and successive generations. Together we can resolve that our cities stand the test of time even with the threats posed by water scarcity and shortage.

(The writer is a National President, Indian Plumbing Association)