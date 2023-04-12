10 serene and scintillating places to visit In Kerala

If you wish to travel to Kerala in the month of May and July, you can consider exploring the varied places to visit in Kerala in June, the average temperature during this month remains around 27°C (81°F) along with an average rainfall of 341 mm.

Places to visit in Kerala this summer

1. Munnar

Soaking in the most mesmerizing green cover, Munar is the Southern India's largest tea-growing area and a sight for sore eyes. The rolling pastures of the tea that cover this fantastic region offers this place its surreal look, thus making it look like a paradise out of a fairy taile and one of the best places to visit in Kerala In summer.

The cost mist hanging low over the rolling hills, the slow trudge clouds, the melodious chirping of birds, the fresh aroma of tea and the winding tracks meandering through a sea of green tea leaves constructs an ambience that is difficult to forget.

Things to do in Munnar : Camping, trekking, exploring tea gardens, tea processing tours, mountain biking, wildlife spotting and more.

2. Wayand

Another awesome location for your summer holidays in Kerala, Wayanad is often referred to as the jewel In the crown of Kerala. Its is unbelievably beautiful sub-tropical savannahs, mesmerising hills, lush spice plantations, dense forest and its exquisite fauna along with an incredible cultural heritage, thus making it an indisputable pick among the best places to visit in Kerala during the summer.

Lying on the southern tip of the Decaan plateau, Wayanad, is one of the least populated and absolutely pristine destinations for leisure tourism.

Things to do in Wayanad: Chembra trek, cave exploration, boating, visit islands, wildlife spotting and more.

3. Thekkady

Home to the renowned Periyar Wildlife Sanctuary, Thekkady is Kerala's most amazing and picturesque destination. The Periyar lake and the National Park is among the most incredible places to visit in Kerala In June for nature lovers, wildlife enthusiasts, trekkers and even honeymooners and families with kids.

Nestled on the Kerala-Tamil Nadu border, this place has got mind-blowing blend of culture and heritage, it has also got stunning natural beauty as well as exotic floral and fauna wealth, thus making a hot pick for summer tour in Kerala.

Things to do in thekkady : Wildlife sighting, Periyar Tiger Trail, bamboo rafting, boating, nature walks and more.

4. Bekal

Bekal is home to varied exquisite locations and charming tourist spots, but it is the stunning keyhold shaped Bekal fort located right on the beach, which draws enormous influx of tourist to this destination each year. This one, is a 300 year old fort, is among the most beautiful places to visit in Kerala during summer. Bekal is also known for its traditional Keralan hospitality, places, temples and beaches. This town is one of the best offbeat places in this state and it is an ideal spot to enjoy the Kerala climate in the month of May.

Bekal comes as a great recommendation for the tourists who wish to explore the mysterious Bekal Fort and enjoy a fabulous blend of natural beauty, the cham of backwaters and incredible coastline. Unsurprisingly, it is one of the best places to visit in Kerala in summer.

Things to do in Bekal: Exploring beaches, Bekal hole Aqua park, backwater ride, cave exploration and more.

5. Kumarakom

Located in the Kottayam district of Kerala, Kumarakom is an exotic archipelago. Showing off its numerous islets pervaded having lush greenery, incredible views and the wonderful fauna, Kumarkom is a gorgeous backwater destination In Kerala. The backwater of the Vermbanad Lake were popularized by the British Alfred Baker, who beautified this area with exquisite gardens and paddy fields.attractions such as mangrove forest and historical monuments which make kumarakom, an excellent destination to visit in Kerala in summer.

Things to do in Kumarakom : Houseboat stay, birdwatching, Ayurvedic spa, watching kathakali performances, waterfall trekking and more.

6. Alleppey

The stunning network of waterways and canals dotted with pretty Kettuvallam-like houseboats. Alleppey is home to most picturesque backwaters in Kerala. The rejuvenating environment, the shimmering amber-hued backwaters, the canopies of palm trees, lush green paddy fields, the unique Keralite culture and the lavish houseboats have made this place best honeymoon destination in India.

If is often called, the Venice of the East, Alleppey will provide the perfect backdrop for your lovey-dovey getaway. Other than sailing in the backwaters, one could also witness the annual Nehru Trophy Boat race here, which too have landed Alleppey among the best places in Kerala to visit In summer.

Things to do in Alleppey: Village tours, houseboat rides, kayaking, birdwatching, ayurvedic spa, shopping and more.

7. Lakkidi

Lying in the Wayanad district, it is a small yet beautiful hill station in Kerala, which offers a welcome break from the heat as well as humidity of the plains. Though it is relatively offbeat, Lakkidi has got fabulous collection of luxury resorts, where travellers can unwind with their friends as well as family.

Other than leisure opportunities, Lakkidi is also replete having varied tourist attractions which make it one of the most exciting places in Kerala to visit in summer. If you wish to explore the unexplored side on Kerala while also experiencing a pleasant summertime in this state amid lavish views of green valleys and serene hills, then Lakkidi is the place to be.

Things to do in Lakkidi: Trekking, boating, watching Kathakali shows, nature walks and more.

8. Thrissur

Thrissur is undoubtedly, it is one of the most magical destinations for Kerala tourism in summer and most charming of the 14 districts in this state. The soothing ambience as well as pleasant winds of Thrissur are one of major reason that summer is considered the best time to visit Kerala.

This place is known as the cultural capital of Kerala. Thrissur is sure to offer you an exhilarating experience of untampered nature, colorful festivals like Thrissur Pooram, and the amazing tourist attractions such as Gurvayoor sree Krishna Temple and kerala Kalamandalam.

Apart from these, what majorly contribute to Thrissur's beauty and charm is Athrappilly falls originating from the upper reaches of the Western Ghats.

Thinks to do in Thrissur: Exploring waterfalls, trekking, nature walks, temple tours and more.

9. Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram is called Trivandrum, it is bounded by the sea on one side and by the mountains on the other, thus making it a wonderfully alluring place to visit in Kerala this summer. The exotic blend of diverse topography, exquisite beaches, historical monuments, stunning temples and abundant cultural wealth make this place an absolute delight to the tourists. The number of religious shrines as well as mutts that dot this landscape its unique vibe frequented by pilgrims from all over the nation.

Things to do in Thiruvananthapuram: Temple tours, boating, fishing, skydiving at AMAS, Ayurvedic Spa, shopping and more.

10. Varkala

Varkala bears the tag of most exotic destination I the nation and righly so, apart from being the unique in terms of its topography, Varkala is also relatively offbeat, which makes it an excellent choice for couple looking for secluded romantic locations in Kerala in Summer. An ideal place to relax as well as unwind away from chaos of urban life. Varakala boasts of tranquil beaches, ancient temples, sacred springs, traditional mutts and a great many certified Yoga centers.