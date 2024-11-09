Tulsi Vivah 2024: Date, Auspicious Yogas, Timings, and Rituals

This year, the festival of Tulsi Vivah will be celebrated on Tuesday, November 12. According to tradition, the ceremony symbolizes the divine union of Goddess Tulsi and Lord Shaligram. It’s believed that observing Tulsi Vivah brings happiness, prosperity, and peace to families, improves marital harmony, and can help remove obstacles related to marriage.

Auspicious Yogas and Timings for Tulsi Vivah

On November 12, auspicious yogas like Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga and Ravi Yoga will enhance the significance of the day. The Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga, which is ideal for the wedding rituals, will begin at 7:52 AM on November 12 and last until 5:40 AM the next day, November 13.

Timings to Note:

• Bhadra Timing: 6:42 AM to 4:04 PM on November 12

• Kartik Shukla Dwadashi: Starts on November 12 at 4:04 PM and ends on November 13 at 1:01 PM

• Auspicious Time for Tulsi Vivah Ceremony: 5:29 PM to 7:53 PM on November 12

Note: The Bhadra period concludes before the auspicious time for the ceremony, ensuring a smooth and uninterrupted observance of Tulsi Vivah.

Rituals and Steps for Tulsi Vivah

If you wish to conduct Tulsi Vivah at home, follow these traditional steps to honor Goddess Tulsi and Lord Shaligram.

1. Preparations and Attire:

Before the auspicious time, family members should dress in traditional attire, as if attending a wedding ceremony, symbolizing the joyous occasion.

2. Creating the Mandap:

Set up a decorative canopy (mandap) in your worship area, courtyard, or rooftop, using sugarcane stalks as pillars and adorning it with fresh flowers.

3. Preparing the Tulsi Plant:

Place the Tulsi plant in a decorative pot on a wooden platform. Offer items such as rice, flowers, garlands, turmeric, vermilion, sixteen beauty items (Solah Shringar), and a red sari or dupatta as part of the ceremony.

4. Positioning Lord Shaligram:

Place a Shaligram idol beside the Tulsi plant. Offer sesame seeds, turmeric, yellow flowers, milk, and traditional fruits like jujube, radish, spinach, and Indian gooseberry (amla) to both.

5. Performing the Aarti and Mangala Ashtaka:

Recite the Mangala Ashtaka while performing the Tulsi Vivah ceremony, then conduct the aarti for Goddess Tulsi. Circle the Tulsi plant 11 times as a mark of devotion and respect.

6. Concluding the Ceremony:

Seek the blessings of happiness, peace, and prosperity from Goddess Tulsi and Lord Shaligram. Distribute the prasadam among family members to conclude the ceremony, sharing the blessings and joy of the occasion.

By following these simple yet meaningful rituals, families can partake in the divine celebration of Tulsi Vivah, inviting blessings and joy into their lives.