Vaikuntha Ekadashi 2023: Date, meaning, celebrations

Vaikuntha Ekadashi 2023: Ekadashi in English translates as the eleventh day; Ekadashi is observed on the eleventh day of every fortnight of the Hindu lunar calendar. Vaikuntha Ekadashi, also known as Mukkoti Ekadashi, falls during the solar month Dhanur in the Hindu calendar. Vaikuntha Ekadashi is observed on Shukla Paksha Ekadashi of two Krishna Paksha and Shukla Paksha Ekadashis in one month, according to Drik Panchang. Vaikuntha Ekadashi is observed on the day when Sagar Manthan occurred. According to Hindu mythology, Sagar Manthan occurred on this auspicious day and divine nectar was distributed among the gods and goddesses.

As we prepare to celebrate Vaikuntha Ekadashi this year, here is everything you need to know.

Vaikuntha Ekadashi Date:

This year, Vaikuntha Ekadashi will be observed on December 23. According to Drik Panchang, Ekadashi Tithi will begin at 8:16 am. m. on December 22 and will end at 7:11 a.m. m. on December 23.

Vaikuntha Ekadashi Meaning:

According to Hindu mythology, the seas and oceans churned to collect divine nectar through Sagar Manthan on the auspicious day of Vaikuntha Ekadashi. The nectar was then distributed among the gods and goddesses. Staying firm on Vaikuntha Ekadashi can protect us from evils and cleanse our soul. Devotees of Lord Vishnu also celebrate Vaikuntha Ekadashi.

Vaikuntha Ekadashi Celebrations:

Vaikuntha Ekadashi is celebrated with much pomp and grandeur in Srirangam, Tamil Nadu and Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh. Tirumala Venkateswara temple in Tirupati and Sri Ranganathaswamy temple in Srirangam observed Vaikuntha Ekadashi. In Tamil Nadu, the Parampada Vasal (the seventh gate to heaven) of the temples is opened on the auspicious occasion of Vaikuntha Ekadashi. It is suggested to fast on Ekadashi for two consecutive days. However, devotees with family should fast only on the first day. Sanyasis, widows and people who wish to attain moksha should observe the second day fast.