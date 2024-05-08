Live
Vaishakha Amavasya 2024: Date, shubh muhurat, rituals and significance

Today marks the arrival of a significant occasion. Every year, Vaishakha Amavasya is observed with profound dedication and reverence. This special day is devoted to the worship and homage of our ancestors and forefathers. However, it is not deemed auspicious for joyful occasions such as marriages and engagements. Vaishakha Amavasya is exclusively dedicated to honouring our lineage. Rituals such as Pitru Puja, Ganga bath, and feeding animals are customary practices observed on this day. As we prepare to commemorate this auspicious occasion, let's delve into some essential aspects worth knowing.
Date and Duration
Vaishakha Amavasya in 2024 commenced at 11:40 AM on May 7 and will conclude at 8:51 AM on May 8, as per the Drik Panchang. This day is being observed across the country on May 7.
Rituals and Observances
On Vaishakha Amavasya, adherents begin their day with a purifying bath, followed by the preparation of sattvik (pure) food at home. Inviting Brahmins to the household is a customary practice, where they are offered roti or chapati, which is then fed to cows. The Brahmins conduct Pitru Tarpan, and offerings such as money, food, and clothes are made to them. Seeking blessings from the Brahmins by touching their feet is also a tradition. Additionally, performing hawna or yajna is considered auspicious, and organizing Pitru Gayatri is believed to alleviate Pitru Dosha.
Significance of Vaishakha Amavasya
Vaishakha Amavasya holds significance as a day dedicated to honouring and remembering ancestors and forefathers. Practices such as Pitru Tarpan, Pind Daan, and Pitru Puja are believed to bring peace and prosperity to the family. Worshiping the peepal tree is also considered auspicious during this time. It's advised to refrain from conducting marriages, engagements, housewarmings, or other joyous occasions on this day. Many individuals also undertake pilgrimages to sacred sites like Rishikesh, Haridwar, or Prayagraj to take a holy dip in the waters of the River Ganges.