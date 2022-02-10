Promise Day 2022: Wishes, WhatsApp messages, quotes and Images to share with your loved ones

Valentine week 2022, Happy Promise Day 2022 Wishes, Messages, Images, Facebook and WhatsApp Status: Promise Day marks a significant day in Valentine's week as it celebrates a commitment of life. It is celebrated on the 11th of February, three days before Valentine's much-awaited Day. A commitment holds great significance in every relationship, which means honesty and concern for our loved one. A Promise Day acts as an opportunity to recapture all the expectations and promises that we have set out.

Here is a summary of some positive wishes that you can share with your significant people. I promise never to forsake you anywhere in life. Great Day for Promises!

1)You bring the best out of me. Stay in my life, we will make a heaven on Earth. Happy Promise Day!

2) I promise that I'll never make you feel alone. Happy promise day!

3) We have a lot of dreams to fulfill together. I promise that I'll do my part with the best I can do, always and forever.

4) You are my joy to my lottery. Thank God that I won

5) I promise to love you and to look after you for as long as I live!

6) I am so in love with you that my life's sense has become of loving you. I promise to keep it on forever.

7) I may not promise many things but to live in every moment with you. Happy Promise Day!