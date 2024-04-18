Vikata Sankashti Chaturthi: Date, Time and Ritual

Vikata Sankashti Chaturthi is a revered festival dedicated to Lord Ganesha, celebrated by devotees seeking to overcome obstacles and attain prosperity. This occasion, particularly significant for those facing hurdles, including women struggling with fertility issues, falls on the Chaturthi date of the Krishna Paksha of the Baisakh month.

Date and Time of Vikata Sankashti Chaturthi

According to the Vedic calendar, Vikata Sankashti Chaturthi will occur on April 27. The Chaturthi Tithi begins at 08:17 AM on April 27 and concludes in the morning of April 28. Moonrise, marking the time for moon worship (Arghya), is expected at 10:23 PM on April 27.

Rituals and Observances

Devotees observe a fast on Vikata Sankashti Chaturthi to seek blessings from Lord Ganesha for removing obstacles and fulfilling their wishes. The fast is considered propitious from 07:22 AM to 09:01 AM. Brahma Muhurat, a highly auspicious time for spiritual activities, is from 04:17 AM to 05:00 AM, while the Abhijeet Muhurat, ideal for worship, spans from 11:53 AM to 12:45 PM.

Astrological Influences

Vikata Sankashti Chaturthi falls under the influence of Parigha Yog and Jyestha Nakshatra. Parigha Yog starts on the morning of April 27 and ends at 03:24 AM on April 28, while Jyestha Nakshatra spans from the morning of April 27 until 04:28 AM on April 28.

Bhadra Muhurat

This festival coincides with Bhadra Muhurat, an auspicious period from 05:44 AM to 08:17 AM, further adding to its significance for devotees.

Vikata Sankashti Chaturthi is an occasion to seek the blessings of Lord Ganesha by observing rituals, fasting, and offering prayers. It holds special importance for devotees looking to overcome obstacles and invite prosperity into their lives.