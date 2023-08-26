Watch out for these unmissable star-studded Malayalam action capers

'Ajayante Randam Moshanam', 'King of Kotha', 'Bazooka' and 'Kasargold' promise to keep audiences on the edge of their seats.

Ajayante Randam Moshanam (ARM)

Tovino Thomas created a sensation with a gritty, rustic avatar in the teaser of this forthcoming period entertainer. Tovino, mostly known for genial roles, morphs into a fearless, powerful folk hero who will fight tooth and nail for what he believes is right. ARM is touted as Tovino's first pan-India film even though his films like 'Minnal Murali' and '2018’ have been loved by a diverse spectrum of audiences across India. ARM is helmed by Jithin Laal and according to an official synopsis, is set in northern Kerala where three generations of heroes, Maniyan, Kunjikelu, and Ajayan, try to protect the most important treasure of the land.” The film also stars Krithi Shetty and Aishwarya Rajesh and is produced by Dr. Zachariah Thomas and Listin Stephen under Magic Frames and UGM Productions banners.

King of Kotha

This soon to be released action thriller is the directorial debut of Abhilash Joshiy and is produced by Wayfarer Films and Zee Studios. The rousing trailer tells the tale of loss of innocence and of revenge in a crime-infested town. Dulquer Salmaan looks unrecognisable as a bonafide action hero in what appears to be a potential pan-India hit. So, who is the king of Kotha and who is the villain Only time will tell but for now fans are excited at the prospect of seeing Dulquer Salmaan in a lavishly mounted thriller along with Shabeer Kallarakkal, Prasanna, Gokul Suresh, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Nyla Usha, Chemban Vinod Jose, Shammi Thilakan, Saran, and Anikha Surendran.

Bazooka

Produced by Yoodlee Films and co-produced by Theatre of Dreams, this debut film by Deeno Dennis (son of veteran scriptwriter Kaloor Dennis) has pulled off a casting coup by getting megastar Mammootty on board. The actor has stated that it was the taut script and well-defined characters in this crime drama that convinced him to say 'yes' to the film. The story is described as a game of wits and is being shot in Kochi and Bengaluru. It also stars Gautham Vasudev Menon, Babu Antony, Shine Tom Chacko, Sharafudheen, Divya Pillai, and Jagdish. In recent weeks, immense buzz has been created around a possible fight scene between Babu Antony and Mammootty and a first look poster featuring Mammootty has also raised audience anticipation to a fever pitch.

Kasargold

The teaser of this trippy, crime drama left fans in a tizzy with its thumping score, and dizzying action sequences. The intriguing avatars of Asif Ali, Sunny Wayne and Vinayakan also left fans asking for more. Helmed by Mridul Nair, and produced by Yoodlee Films, this forthcoming entertainer marks Asif’s reunion with Mridul after their collaboration in the hit film 'B Tech'. The plot is supposedly based on a few real incidents and the interpersonal dynamic between a bunch of friends who are brought together by their love for life and torn apart by greed. 'Kasargold' also features Siddique, Sambath Ram, Deepak Purambol, Dhruvan, Abhiram Radhakrishnan, Sagar Surya and Prasanth Murali. It is all set to release on 15th September 2023.