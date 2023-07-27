When is World Nature Conservation Day 2023? Date, Theme, History and Significance

WORLD NATURE CONSERVATION DAY 2023: World Nature Conservation Day is to raise awareness about the importance of natural resources and their conservation. The earth faces problems today, such as deforestation, global warming, pollution, climate change, etc. The main focus of this day is to protect and conserve the environment. This event aims to draw attention to the threat to flora and fauna species that are in danger of extinction in the near future. The day also draws attention to conserving various components such as air, water, soil, and energy resources.

World Conservation Day 2023: History

Industrialisation and urbanisation have triggered various environmental concerns. They have resulted in biodiversity loss, species extinction, habitat destruction, and global warming. These problems led to the introduction of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN). IUCN focuses on the protection of species and their habitats. The global endangerment of species has led to the origin of the IUCN Red List for threatened species.

World Conservation Day 2023: Importance

The day plays an essential role in the conservation of endangered species of flora and fauna that are on the brink of extinction in the near future. The special day for taking measures to conserve air, water and soil is also observed. Events, programs and seminars are held on this day to raise awareness of practices that can protect the earth. Environmental protection is needed as the number of natural disasters due to environmental destruction is increasing. Celebrating conservation day aims to lay the foundations of a healthy environment so that our society remains stable and performing today and in the future.

World Conservation Day 2023: Theme

This year's World Conservation Day theme is "living sustainably in harmony with nature". People worldwide are becoming aware of the dangers of climate change. This year's record heat forecast and natural disasters have made people aware of the importance of conservation. The theme is based on the sustainable use of natural resources by humans. The theme emphasised making use of conservation practices to protect the environment.