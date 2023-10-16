World Anesthesia Day 2023: theme, history, celebrations and how ether changed surgery

World Anesthesia Day is celebrated on October 16 each year to commemorate the first successful demonstration of diethyl ether anesthesia by William TG Morton on October 16, 1846. This groundbreaking discovery revolutionised medicine and made surgery possible. for millions of people around the world.

Today, anesthesia is a safe and effective way to control pain and discomfort during surgery and other medical procedures. Anesthesiologists are highly trained doctors who specialise in administering anesthesia and caring for patients undergoing surgery.

World Anesthesia Day is an opportunity to raise awareness about the importance of anesthesia and celebrate the contributions of anesthesiologists to patient care. It is also a day to reflect on the advances that have been made in anesthesia care and look to the future of this vital medical specialty.

World Anesthesia Day 2023: Theme

In 2023, the annual theme is “Anesthesia and Cancer Care.”

This year, experts highlight the vital role of anesthesia in cancer treatment and advocate for better anesthesia services to improve outcomes for cancer patients. The World Federation of Societies of Anesthesiologists (WFSA) is organizing several cancer care initiatives, including webinars, fact sheets, and resource pages to spread awareness and knowledge.

World Anesthesia Day: History

On October 16, 1846, Dr. William T. G. Morton made history by using ether as anesthesia during surgery at Massachusetts General Hospital. This was the first time a patient was operated on without feeling any pain. He ushered in the use of ether in surgery, demonstrated its effectiveness, and emphasized the importance of the correct dose of anesthesia for safe practice. Dr. Morton is considered a pioneer of modern anesthesia.

World Anesthesia Day: Importance

World Anesthesia Day is a reminder of how much we have improved in medicine, especially in the use of anesthesia to make patients more comfortable during medical procedures. The day also helps people learn about anesthesia and its vital role, ensuring that both the public and medical professionals understand its importance.

We also take this day to thank and honor anesthesiologists, nurse anesthesia and healthcare workers for their hard work in providing safe and effective anesthesia to patients, improving surgeries and treatments for everyone.

How did ether change surgery?

Ether was discovered in 1540 by the botanist Valerius Cordus. It was used as a medicine for about 200 years before being used in surgery. People would take it to help with spasms or seizures. However, it changed the game when it was used as the first anesthesia in surgery. Before ether, doctors rarely performed deep surgeries and usually only performed amputations. People would only choose surgery as a last resort.

After Dr. Morton's discovery, ether quickly became the primary anesthetic in the United States and Europe. The US military adopted ether in 1849 and used it in wars. Around 1847, chloroform was also found, and both became popular anesthetics, making surgery less painful and easier.

To administer ether, an ether-soaked cloth was initially placed over the patient's mouth and nose.

In the 1846 demonstration, Morton used a glass globe with a sponge soaked in ether. The patients inhaled the vapors through a spout. Dr. John Snow later invented an inhaler for better ether control in 1847, improving safety and efficiency during surgeries, according to the Historical Medical Library.

World Anesthesia Day 2023: How to celebrate

1. Learn more about the history of anesthesia and the role of anesthesiologists in patient care.

2. Talk to your doctor or anesthesiologist about anesthesia and what to expect if you are scheduled for surgery or another procedure.

3. Make a donation to a charity that supports anesthesia research or provides anesthesia services to people in need.

4. Share your appreciation for anesthesiologists on social media using the hashtag #WorldAnaesthesiaDay.