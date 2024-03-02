World Birth Defects Day 2024: Date, history, significance and tips to prevent birth defects

Observed annually on March 3rd, World Birth Defects Day serves as a pivotal occasion to increase awareness about the various types and causes of birth defects, their profound impact on individuals and families, and the crucial strategies for prevention. This day fosters collaboration among healthcare professionals, researchers, policymakers, and communities to collectively address the challenges associated with birth defects.

Understanding Birth Defects

Birth defects can manifest in any part of the body and at any stage of pregnancy, with the first trimester considered particularly critical. These defects can impair bodily functions or alter physical appearance, potentially affecting longevity. While the exact causes of many birth defects remain elusive, factors such as alcohol consumption, smoking, certain medical conditions, medications, and infections during pregnancy are known to contribute.

Global Impact of Birth Defects

Annually, a significant percentage of infants worldwide—ranging from 3% to 6%—are born with serious birth defects. In India alone, over 1.7 million children are born with birth defects each year. These defects encompass a spectrum of conditions, including physical malformations like cleft lip or palate, chromosomal abnormalities such as Down syndrome, and congenital issues like heart disease or deafness.

History of World Birth Defects Day

Established in 2015, World Birth Defects Day stemmed from a collaborative effort between WHO-SEARO and CDC-USA, following the 2010 World Health Assembly Resolution. Since its inception, this global initiative has brought together organizations worldwide on March 3rd to underscore the importance of surveillance, prevention, and treatment of birth defects. It reaffirms WHO-SEARO's commitment to assisting Member States in addressing the societal impact of common birth defects through education and actionable measures.

Preventing Birth Defects: Tips and Strategies

Although some birth defects may have unknown causes, many can be prevented through proactive measures. Here are key strategies recommended by the CDC:

1. Ensure Adequate Intake of Folic Acid: Consume 400 mcg of folic acid daily, ideally beginning at least a month before attempting to conceive.

2. Avoid Alcohol and Smoking: Refrain from alcohol consumption and smoking, both of which are linked to an increased risk of birth defects.

3. Manage Fever and Avoid Overheating: Promptly identify and treat fevers during illness or post-vaccination. Avoid environments such as hot tubs and saunas that may cause overheating.

4. Prevent Infections during Pregnancy: Stay informed about measures to prevent infections during pregnancy, which can contribute to birth defects.

5. Consult Healthcare Providers About Medications: Always consult healthcare providers regarding the safety of medications, including over-the-counter and prescription drugs, during pregnancy.

World Birth Defects Day serves as a vital platform for raising awareness, fostering collaboration, and advocating for preventive measures to mitigate the impact of birth defects globally. By promoting education, proactive healthcare practices, and community engagement, we can collectively work towards reducing the prevalence of birth defects and ensuring healthier outcomes for future generations.