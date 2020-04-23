 Top
Trending :

 

Home  > Life Style

World Book Day: Bollywood Celebs Took To Their Social Media Showing Off Their Books

World Book Day: Bollywood Celebs Took To Their Social Media Showing Off Their BooksWorld Book Day (Photo: instagram)
Highlights

World Book Day 2020: In this Coronavirus time, ‘Books’ have become the friends of many…

World Book Day 2020: In this Coronavirus time, 'Books' have become the friends of many… Yes! This is a fact! As most of the people in the world are in lockdown, there is no denying in the fact that 'Books' made their way and are keeping the people busy with their millions of chapters.

Books… They are everything in terms of wisdom, knowledge and education!!! Yes! From storybooks to biographies and cookbooks to academic textbooks, books stay everywhere and are connected with all and sundry…

Although digital technology has people made far away from the books, still these knowledge-filled ones hold its importance and make people depend on them with its wise words.

Still, many people have a habit of reading books… Yes, reading a book for at least one hour in a day will definitely bring a change in one's personality making them turn wise.

Today is the 'World Book Day', our celebrities have taken to their social media accounts and shared their view on the 'Books' and also shared a few books which they like the most.

We Hans India have collated the posts of celebrities and present it especially for our readers through our write-up… Have a look!

Esha Gupta

Shraddha Kapoor

Alia Bhatt

Shraddha Das

Allu Sirish

Pawan Kalyan


Krish Jagarlamudi


Ranveer Brar


Show Full Article
Print Article
More On

Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories