World Book Day: Bollywood Celebs Took To Their Social Media Showing Off Their Books

World Book Day 2020: In this Coronavirus time, 'Books' have become the friends of many… Yes! This is a fact! As most of the people in the world are in lockdown, there is no denying in the fact that 'Books' made their way and are keeping the people busy with their millions of chapters.

Books… They are everything in terms of wisdom, knowledge and education!!! Yes! From storybooks to biographies and cookbooks to academic textbooks, books stay everywhere and are connected with all and sundry…

Although digital technology has people made far away from the books, still these knowledge-filled ones hold its importance and make people depend on them with its wise words.

Still, many people have a habit of reading books… Yes, reading a book for at least one hour in a day will definitely bring a change in one's personality making them turn wise.

Today is the 'World Book Day', our celebrities have taken to their social media accounts and shared their view on the 'Books' and also shared a few books which they like the most.

We Hans India have collated the posts of celebrities and present it especially for our readers through our write-up… Have a look!

Esha Gupta

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Das

Does It Spark Joy? The one line from the book #thelifechangingmagicoftidyingup by @MarieKondo that will stay with me forever while i decide to keep or discard things

Full @mariekondo mode today 😎#Quarantine Day 42#declutter #coronatimes #quarantinediaries#mariekondo pic.twitter.com/GDE3cgQomA — Shraddha das (@shraddhadas43) April 23, 2020

Allu Sirish

Today is #WorldBookDay. Wishing all bibliophiles on this lovely day. Here's my book shelf. Which is prolly 30% of my collection! pic.twitter.com/a5ZNkkBTnd — Allu Sirish (@AlluSirish) April 23, 2020

Pawan Kalyan

This is a very good book on Telugu grammar in a simplified language.(Victory Publishers)#worldbookday2020 pic.twitter.com/cuEw8JYMNu — Pawan Kalyan (@PawanKalyan) April 23, 2020





An excerpt from ' Kharaveludu'. pic.twitter.com/KruA3aqRQE — Pawan Kalyan (@PawanKalyan) April 23, 2020

Krish Jagarlamudi

One of my dearest childhood dreams was to have a room for the books. Now sharing my prayer room with the fellow book lovers on this #worldbookday2020 pic.twitter.com/P58YXds5jy — Krish Jagarlamudi (@DirKrish) April 23, 2020





In the same spirit, I'm nominating the man who started #BeTheRealMan challenge @imvangasandeep, @mmkeeravaani garu who nominated me for that and the birthday boy @nagashwin7 to share their favourite books or writers pic.twitter.com/9kk1sZrKQo — Krish Jagarlamudi (@DirKrish) April 23, 2020

