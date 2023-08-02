The purpose of World Breastfeeding Week is to promote and encourage the health benefits of exclusive breastfeeding for the first six months of life. In the United States, around 80% of newborns start out breastfeeding, but some of them are influenced by difficulties and the feeding tapers off. And Sweden has one of the highest rates of breastfeeding – at 98%!

Worldwide, less than 50% of babies are given exclusively breast milk until they are six months old, which is the reason that World Breastfeeding Week exists: to raise awareness for the array of benefits it provides to women and children.