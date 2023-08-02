Live
- VXI marks its Footprint in Hyderabad, to create 10K Jobs in the next Five Years
- Censor board suggests 27 modifications for ‘OMG2’
- ‘Sardar 2’ on cards; pre-production works are under process
- Dulquer’s ‘King of Kotha’ to release in this festive season
- YS Jagan launches YSR Sampoorna Poshana, hands over ration kits to beneficiaries
- Yadadri-Bhongir: Man found hanging in an agricultural field
- One killed, 4 injured in road accident in Jangaon
- Hyderabad all set to experience Zero Shadow for the 2nd time on Thursday
- School bus turns turtle in Mahabubabad, 30 kids hurt
- Airbus Beluga has landed at Hyderabad airport
Just In
VXI marks its Footprint in Hyderabad, to create 10K Jobs in the next Five Years
Censor board suggests 27 modifications for ‘OMG2’
‘Sardar 2’ on cards; pre-production works are under process
Dulquer’s ‘King of Kotha’ to release in this festive season
YS Jagan launches YSR Sampoorna Poshana, hands over ration kits to beneficiaries
Yadadri-Bhongir: Man found hanging in an agricultural field
World Breastfeeding Week
Highlights
The purpose of World Breastfeeding Week is to promote and encourage the health benefits of exclusive breastfeeding for the first six months of life....
The purpose of World Breastfeeding Week is to promote and encourage the health benefits of exclusive breastfeeding for the first six months of life. In the United States, around 80% of newborns start out breastfeeding, but some of them are influenced by difficulties and the feeding tapers off. And Sweden has one of the highest rates of breastfeeding – at 98%!
Worldwide, less than 50% of babies are given exclusively breast milk until they are six months old, which is the reason that World Breastfeeding Week exists: to raise awareness for the array of benefits it provides to women and children.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS