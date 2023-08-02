  • Menu
World Breastfeeding Week

World Breastfeeding Week
The purpose of World Breastfeeding Week is to promote and encourage the health benefits of exclusive breastfeeding for the first six months of life. In the United States, around 80% of newborns start out breastfeeding, but some of them are influenced by difficulties and the feeding tapers off. And Sweden has one of the highest rates of breastfeeding – at 98%!

Worldwide, less than 50% of babies are given exclusively breast milk until they are six months old, which is the reason that World Breastfeeding Week exists: to raise awareness for the array of benefits it provides to women and children.

