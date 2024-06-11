World Day Against Child Labour 2024: Date, Theme, History, Significance, and Quotes

World Day Against Child Labour is observed annually on June 12. Its purpose is to energize the growing global effort to eliminate child labour. The United Nations believes that by addressing the root causes and understanding the link between social justice and child labour, it can be eradicated.



Children should grow up in environments that promote their health and development. They should not be compelled to engage in manual labour for survival, as this exposes them to physical and emotional harm. Unfortunately, child labour and abuse remain widespread in many impoverished nations.

Date and Objective



World Day Against Child Labour is observed annually on June 12. Its primary aim is to drive the global movement against child labour. The United Nations emphasizes the importance of addressing the root causes of child labour and understanding the link between social justice and child labour eradication.

Theme for 2024

The theme for World Day Against Child Labour 2024 is “Let’s act on our commitments: End Child Labour!” This year is notable as it marks the 25th anniversary of the adoption of the Convention on the Worst Forms of Child Labour. It also highlights the need for all stakeholders to enhance their implementation of the key conventions on child labour: Convention No. 182 and Convention No. 138 on the Minimum Age for Admission to Employment.

Historical Background and Significance

The International Labour Organization (ILO) initiated World Day Against Child Labour on June 12, 2002, at its Geneva headquarters. The day serves to amplify the global call to end child labour. Since 1987, India's central government has been implementing a National Policy on Child Employment. This policy focuses on rehabilitating children and adolescents who have been forced into employment and addresses poverty's root causes by supporting the economic prospects of affected families.

Quotes to Inspire Action

1. "Every child comes with the message that God is not yet discouraged of man." – Rabindranath Tagore

2. "Let us sacrifice our today so that our children can have a better tomorrow." – A.P.J. Abdul Kalam

3. "Safety and security don’t just happen; they are the result of collective consensus and public investment." – Nelson Mandela

4. "Some girls cannot go to school because of the child labour and child trafficking." – Malala Yousafzai

5. "You can’t regulate child labour. You can’t regulate slavery. Some things are just wrong." – Michael Moore

World Day Against Child Labour reminds us of the urgent need to protect children's rights and ensure they grow up in safe and nurturing environments. Despite progress, the resurgence of child labour in recent years calls for renewed efforts and commitment to eradicate this issue globally.