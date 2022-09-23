World has become busy, sometimes you Badly need a company: This man does just that

Life in the modern age, has become so busy, people do not have time to talk to their family members, they have tough deadlines to be met. Sometimes, they tend to get engrossed in work, they become unaware about important relationship getting strained and sometimes, even the relationship tends to break forever.



So, one man from Japan, Shoi Morimoto gets more than 3000 request to hire him, for doing nothing. He schedules around 3 request per day, only for doing nothing. And he even gets request to help clean houses, do laundry, make scintillating banter, visit a haunted house and pose nude. But he rejects so request and only accept requests to hire him for doing nothing.

Shoi Morimoto, a man from Japan, offers unusual rental service to all his clients. He is known as the " do-nothing" man, he literally does nothing. But in reality, even though he does not do anything, sometime, we are in need of mere presence or company of other. It is rightly said, man is a social animal. We cannot live for long in loneliness, we need someone to share our ups and down. Yes, this man does not start the conservation, but he does listen to your conservation and he definitely does not advise us, but you tend to feel much relaxed when you express out all what you felt like sharing.

This man is about 39 years old, he advertises himself as a person, who can "eat and drink and also offer simple feedback, but do nothing more. He begun offering this unique service of offering his companionship in the year, 2018 through 2018 through a Twitter account he has opened. The number of his followers on the Twitter began to increase and presently he has got more than 250,000 followers. Mr. Morimoto has inspired a television series and three books and also has drawn international attention through his viral social media posts.

He stated that, "I'm the rental nanmo shinai hito (so-nothing guy)' I do not start a conversation unless his clients say something.

Mr Morimoto has become accustomed to be told by his family, classmates as well as co-workers that he was a do-nothing person-who stood back and allowed others take the initiative. Hence, he decided to turn it into a business idea.

Mr Morimoto sometimes also gets request to help clean houses, do laundry, make scintillating banter, visit a haunted house and pose nude. but he preferred to stand in a freezing cold to be an audience for a struggling street musician, accompanied the painfully self-conscious on outing to shops and restaurants and even shared cake with a lonely soul on a birthday.

Almost each day, he tries to schedule around 3 appointments. Recalling one of her encounters, Mr. Morimoto stated that, he has met a woman in her 30s on a weekday. After greeting each other, they sat down to sip coffee- in silence.

As per the Mr. Morimoto, he receives about 3000 requests from people who are desperate to hire him. He charges around 69 pounds, in Indian currency, it is around Rs. 6,641 per request.

Mr. Morimoto stated, that he has accompanied someone on a helicopter ride and to Disneyland, listened to a cheater confess to their adulterous ways and went to a hospital to spend some time with someone who attempted suicide.

The man stated that he has learnt not to judge others and also has got empathy for people who might be going through deep personal challenges.

In this busy world, yes indeed, few people might be undergoing some internal conflicts and they might not be comfortable sharing their internal conflicts with their immediate family, friends or even to their colleague. They tend to find solace in the company of a third person, who is unknown to them. This unique service is really helpful to those lonely souls, who are in search of temporary companionship, to get through their rough period of time.

The above behavior of individuals finding solace in the company of unknown, is very popular among the social media platform. Sometimes, it turns out to be good, some people who have never met before earlier meet on social media platform and share so much and become lifetime partners and some tend to experience ugly turn, as they get cheated or get blackmailed, lose their mental peace and money.

So, this unique service offered by this man, is helpful to those, who are sick and elderly, who wish someone to accompany them to their hospital visits. That's not all, this service is also helpful to women, who wish to visit few places, but shy away to visit alone. With the companion, they fulfill their desire to visit those places, where they do not wish to go alone.