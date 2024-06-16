Young Designers Ignite Hyderabad at JD Design Awards 2024 and Fashion Show at HICC, Novotel

Hyderabad ignited with the JD Design Awards 2024! The event was an inspirational design extravaganza, showcasing collections with captivating stories. Young designers, at the thrilling intersection of imagination and innovation, dared to envision the future of design through a "future fiction" lens. The show attracted a prestigious audience, including media influencers, academics, representatives from premium brands, and design industry leaders.

The event commenced after the lighting of the lamp by Mr Nealesh Dalal, Managing Trustee JD Institute oa5 Fashion Technology and Founder of JD School of Design; Mr Yogesh Dalal, Trustee, JD Institute of Fashion Technology; and Mr. Dora Swammy, Brandix India Apparel City, Founder and Promoter of Touchstone group of Companies.

At the JD Design Awards 2024, JD Institute of Fashion Technology students shattered expectations. Their designs transcended mere clothing, each was a narrative begging to be exploratd. Prepare to be dazzled by the future of fashion-a realm of innovation, intellectual intrigue, and revolutionary concepts.

Beyond intricate details and technological integration, the show unveiled a gateway to boundless innovation. The JD Design Awards, with their mission to mobilise the nation's youth and shape experiences, curated a design extravaganza. This platform empowered Hyderabad's next-generation fashion leaders, showcasing their burning passion to lead the industry's future.

"The JD Design Awards stand poised to revolutionise the very fabric of design thinking and its practice," declares Mr Nealesh Dalal. "Hyderabad's young talent has ignited a firestorm of fashion innovation, and this is merely the spark. We envision the JD Design Awards as the crucible that shapes the future of design itself. These rising stars will emerge, not just as Indian design leaders, but as global forces, redefining the very essence of design on a worldwide scale."

On the occasion were Dr. Niyan Joseph Marchon, Professor State Higher Education Council, Directorate of Higher Education, Vijayawada and Smt. Anne Gonsalves E. Carneiro, Assistant Registrar, Undergraduate Examination Department, Hyderabad University, and Ms. Rita Godinho E. Vaz, Associate Professor, Hyderabad College of Home Science.

JD Design Awards 2024 wasn't just a competition; it was a launchpad for the young designers of JD Institute of Fashion Technology. The energy of raw talent and the thrill of the awards ignited a fire in them, fueling their creative journeys for years to come.

Showcasing exceptional talent in fashion design were:

Kolipaka Manaswini & Suddapelli Pavani were awarded Best Research & Execution for the collection Pelli Patrika: The Wedding Card, which merges sustainable Eucalyptus silk with traditional Kalamkari artistry, redefining the future of wedding attire.

G Sangeetha & Yamini Rathod were awarded the Most Inclusive and Ethical Design Collection for the collection Fit for Future You, which features adaptive

garments that seamlessly adjust to different sizes, embodying sustainability, inclusivity, and enduring durability.

Yashwanth Kumar Macharla was awarded Most Innovative Collection for the collection Black Mafia, which merges advanced materials like fireproof and stab-resistant fabrics with adaptable designs, embodying futuristic fashion and societal innovation while anticipating the evolving needs of a progressive society.

Kadari Dharani & Mandem Gouthami were awarded the Special Jury Award for the collection Eco-Fragments, which creatively transforms scrap fabrics into futuristic, inclusive designs for resort wear.

Surabhi N. & Epuri Swetha Lakshmi were awarded Experimental Collection for the collection Placing & Lacing, featuring detachable dress patterns that transform into new styles using innovative rope and lace techniques.

Vongala Mounika & Gajadi Sneha were awarded Best Commercial Collection for the collection Jumble Junction, which features futuristic & versatile clothing with endless outfit possibilities, embracing experimental styles and adaptability.

Chilukuri Anjana & Palaniswamy Brinda were awarded Best Design Collection for the collection Dravidian Dreamscape: A Cultural Couture, which is a future fiction-inspired blending of ancient architectural motifs with modern silhouettes.

Kaveri Vade & Yedida Chandra Lekha were awarded Best Adaptation of Ancient Crafts for the collection The Art of Togalu, which blends ancient Tholu Bommalu craftsmanship with modern aesthetics, creating wearables.

Zahra Dalal & Kamepalli Sravanthi were awarded Best Upcycled Fashion for the collection Blue Revival, which embraces flaws and sustainability through upcycled fabrics and visible mending techniques inspired by the Japanese art of kintsugi.

Chinni Prasanna & Pentam Bhavana were awarded the Jury Choice Award for the collection Ashes to Adornment, which symbolises resilience and beauty amidst destruction, offering hope and creativity in challenging times.

The JD Design Awards are there to help the next generation as design experiences exciting changes brought about by technology and new ideas in society. They give aspiring designers a clear path and support from experienced mentors. They encourage wild creativity, being a springboard for future design stars. The Awards let these designers show off their talent, connect with industry leaders, and learn valuable lessons. By taking part, designers get the tools they need to navigate and shape the future of design itself.