Chandrababu Naidu Swearing-in ceremony Live Updates

In a historic moment for the new state of Andhra Pradesh, the coalition has come to power after the public's dissatisfaction with the previous Jagan government. As a result, Telugu Desam Party leader Chandrababu Naidu will take the oath as the Chief Minister on June 12. The government has completed all necessary preparations for the ceremony.

There are speculations that Jana Sena leader Pawan Kalyan, who played a significant role in the coalition, will be appointed as Deputy Chief Minister. The ceremony will be attended by notable guests, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, several state chief ministers, and central ministers. Megastar Chiranjeevi will also be a special guest from the state.

The grand event will take place at the Kesarpalli IT Park near the Gannavaram airport. The swearing-in will occur precisely at 11:27 AM, administered by the state governor, Justice Nazeer. Live minute-to-minute updates of Chandrababu Naidu’s swearing-in ceremony will be available for those interested.