Collector, SP monitor arrangements for CM Naidu's visit

Tirupati: Chief Minister sworn-in N Chandrababu Naidu will be reaching Tirupati this evening on a two day visit. Soon after reaching Tirupati airport along with his family members, he will proceed directly to Tirumala by road. Naidu and his entourage will stay overnight at Gayatri Nilayam guest house there. He will worship Lord Venkateswara on Thursday morning. Thereafter he will leave for Vijayawada by a special aircraft.

In view of the first visit of the CM after taking oath, Tirupati district Collector Pravin Kumar, SP V Harshavardhan Raju along with other officials monitored the arrangements. The Collector reviewed the arrangements with officials and conducted advance security liasion along with the SP from Airport. He entrusted all officials to discharge their duties without any lapses.