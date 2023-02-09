Christopher Twitter Review
Christopher is the story of a maverick, vigilante cop who is forced to transgress the limits of law when the system fails. It weaves across past and...
Christopher is the story of a maverick, vigilante cop who is forced to transgress the limits of law when the system fails. It weaves across past and present while unravelling the motives and moral bruises that shape his actions. check out twitter reactions here
#Christopher - below avg movie for me. everything falls flat the performances, the writing and the unbearable twist n turns.. please don't cast shine Tom Chacko anymore he was agonisingly the worst.— аshwiи (@Dwight_Sschrute) February 9, 2023
#Christopher post theatrical streaming rights bagged by Prime Video !! pic.twitter.com/i51E3GtUJl— jaleel_jr (@jaleel_jr_) February 9, 2023
#Christopher— MOLLYWOOD CINEMA’S (@MwoodCinemas) February 9, 2023
Good First half 👌
Terrifc @mammukka Show💥
Unexpected From this Writer director combo💥Dop & Bgm uff ❤️🔥#Christophok song 🔥🔥🔥
No Lags...Engaging throughout with Banger interval block🔥
JUSTICE DELAYED IS JUSTICE DENIED
Waiting for 2nd hf#Mammootty #Christopher pic.twitter.com/IRUnUqNgc9
#Christopher Engaging 1st half 👌— Swag 👑 (@abulkalam00000) February 9, 2023
No Lags...Engaging throughout with Banger interval block🔥#JUSTICEDELAYEDISJUSTICEDENIED#Mammootty𓃵 🔥🔥
#Christopher Average first half👏🏻#Mammootty Shining✨— JACHU DQ KSD (@Jachu11111) February 9, 2023
BGM 🔥🔥
Cinematography OK
Justice delied is justice denied pic.twitter.com/XD6K1WaLVm
There will be no one who believed in this combo before it release💯💯— FAIZAHMED (@faiz_Offcl) February 9, 2023
Everything changed 😍
This victory was well deserved by ukri's hard work.. 🙏🏻#Christopher 🔥
#Christopher - As usual a good thread got spoiled by B Unnikrishnan's direction. The screenplay is very flat. @mammukka 's screen presence is a treat to watch. The lack of punch in scenes is very evident throughout the film.— Rockstar (@Rockztar_1) February 9, 2023
#Christopher Review— Forum Kerala (@Forum_Keralam) February 9, 2023
Good first half👍
Little slow in 2nd half.
Plot is ok
Fight sequence 👍
Movie ended a little quick, which was a little weird.🙄
Shine tom chacko very good
Overall nothing was that bad.
A one time watchable thriller.
⭐⭐⭐#Mammootty #ChristopherMovie pic.twitter.com/iCKJ1a5Qyr
Would you believe me if I told you that I had hope for this combo since the announcement..😊— FAIZAHMED (@faiz_Offcl) February 9, 2023
Yes.. Ukri's is back.. a legendary comeback 🔥#Christopher 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/pMEIGpYgWa
#Christopher - Interval!— Mollywood BoxOffice (@MollywoodBo1) February 9, 2023
Terrific First Half With @mammukka On Full Flow! Engaging Till Now. Making Is Superb. Direction, DOP and BGM Requires Special Appreciation 👏
All Set For Second Half!! https://t.co/1CyYZdcZIT pic.twitter.com/e6UQR2qrzz