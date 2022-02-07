Coronavirus Omicron in India Live Updates: India reports 83,876 new Covid cases, 895 deaths
Live Updates
- 7 Feb 2022 7:48 AM GMT
Nepal to reopen schools, other venues as virus cases fall
Nepal's capital on Monday announced it would ease strict pandemic measures, with plans to reopen schools and sports venues and slowly return city life to normal, as COVID-19 cases began to decline.
- 7 Feb 2022 7:47 AM GMT
South Korean embassy gifts 13,500 masks to Indian schools
South Korea has gifted 13,500 masks to 26 Indian schools, their embassy said in a press statement on Monday. "With the announcement of re-opening of schools, the Embassy of the Republic of Korea took a thoughtful step of delivering 13,500 masks with Indian flags printed on it to 26 Indian schools that have been conducting Korean language classes since 2021," the embassy said.
- 7 Feb 2022 7:46 AM GMT
Mizoram reported 658 new Covid-19 cases on Monday, 1,096 less than the previous day, taking the state's tally to 1,85,885, a health department official said.
- 7 Feb 2022 6:16 AM GMT
Assam govt withdraws all Covid curbs; no curfew from Feb 15
There will be no curfew in Assam from February 15 and all Covid-19 restrictions are hereby withdrawn. I appeal to all students who appear in Class 10 and Class 12 examinations to take Covid-19 vaccines, says Assam CM
- 7 Feb 2022 6:12 AM GMT
India reports 83,876 new Covid cases, 895 deaths