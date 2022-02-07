Andhra Pradesh logs 1597 new coronavirus cases and eight deaths today

Andhra Pradesh reported 1597 fresh cases taking the total tally to 23,05,052 cases across the state. While coming to fatalities, eight deaths reported in the last twenty four hours taking the toll to 14672. On the other hand, as many as 8766 new patients were cured in the last twenty four hours taking the total recoveries to 22,27,985 and there are currently 62,395 active cases.



According to district-wise data, East Godavari district reported 478 new infections, followed By Krishna 220 Guntur 144 while Srikakulam has logged the least cases with 15 new cases in the last twenty-four hours.



Andhra Pradesh has conducted 3.27 crore Covid-19 tests across the state so far including 18,601 tests in the last twenty-four hours. On the other hand, as many as 83,876 cases and 855 new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours across the country.







