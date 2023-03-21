Delhi excise policy scam Live updates: Kavitha is displaying all phones she used in public in New Delhi

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned K Kavitha, daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, again on March 21 for questioning related to the 2021-22 Delhi excise policy case. During her previous interrogation, which lasted nearly 11 hours and aired 14 questions to her, Kavitha was confronted with co-accused and documentary evidence. She was also confronted with Arun Pillai, a Hyderabad-based businessman, whose remand ended on Monday. Kavitha initially refused to join the probe at the ED office but later changed her mind and participated.

