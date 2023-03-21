Kavitha consults with SC advocate amidst ED investigation

New Delhi: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi MLC Kavitha on Tuesday sought legal advice from Supreme Court Advocate Rakesh Choudhary regarding the ongoing investigation by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). She visited Chaudhary's office in the morning and discussed the manner in which the authorities were conducting the investigation. The focus of the discussion was reportedly on the possibility of Kavitha being called as a suspect and interrogated for hours.



Following the meeting, Kavitha returned to KCR's house before heading to the ED office later in the day. On Monday, she had been questioned by ED officials for over 10 hours and asked to appear for another hearing on Tuesday morning.

During Tuesday's hearing, the investigation is expected to center around Kavitha's mobile phones, with officials claiming that she had changed and destroyed 10 phones related to the case. However, Kavitha has denied these allegations and claimed that all the phones are still in her possession, with plans to present them to the authorities.