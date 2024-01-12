Live
- Police Commissioner felicitates 45 Traffic Farishtey volunteers
- Dismissed Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal starts an AI Startup; Details
- BS Maqbool receives warm weclome in Nallacheruvu and Nambulapulakunta Mandals
- Ahoy home! Passengers call for increase in bus fleet
- Srimat Qadri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Devasthanam hundi fetches Rs.65,74,179/-
- Discord layoff 17 per cent of workforce; Details
- GHMC bags five awards in Swachh Survekshan
- Situation along border sensitive: Army Chief
- AP & TS NCC cadets impress VP with RDC 2024 perfomances
- Micron’s semicon unit will be operational by 2025
Just In
Hanuman Movie Twitter Reviews And Live Updates
Discover the latest buzz around the Hanuman Movie with this Twitter review! Dive into the social media reactions, opinions, and insights surrounding...
Discover the latest buzz around the Hanuman Movie with this Twitter review! Dive into the social media reactions, opinions, and insights surrounding this highly anticipated film
Live Updates
- 12 Jan 2024 6:41 AM GMT
#OneWordReview...#HanuMan: FASCINATING.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 11, 2024
Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️½
Director #PrasanthVarma crafts a solid entertainer… #HanuMan is ambitious and exciting - packs drama, emotions, VFX and mythology skilfully… Loaded with goosebump moments + extraordinary finale… Recommended!… pic.twitter.com/7M2RKk2zkd
- 12 Jan 2024 6:40 AM GMT
Telugu Cinema is BACK with a BANG with #Hanuman— Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) January 11, 2024
First Half - BRILLIANT
Several scenes evokes Goosebumps ..
- 12 Jan 2024 6:30 AM GMT
#Hanuman— devipriya (@sairaaj44) January 11, 2024
good first half 👌
excellent climax 🔥
detailed review by tomorrow
(మొత్తం ఇప్పుడే రివీల్ చేసేయడం సరి కాదని )
- 12 Jan 2024 6:24 AM GMT
#Hanuman Review - 4/5— Suhaib muhmed (@suhaibmuhmed99) January 12, 2024
Excellent. Goosebumps. Jaw dropping. Story, Devotion, VFX, cinematography & BGM everything shines. Its a cinematic experience. Huge Blockbuster guaranteed. pic.twitter.com/5WFWg6wwWV
- 12 Jan 2024 6:17 AM GMT
#HanumanReview— TejVishu🌈 (@cutestar1431) January 12, 2024
Rating : ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
One- word Review: Amazing Engrossing
A pure Prashanth Varma's cinematic universe..!🎥#Hanuman is a visually stunning superhero movie full of goosebumps moments
A pure Family entertainer and audiences will connect and go gaga over the way with… pic.twitter.com/iWrOkSAyOX
- 12 Jan 2024 6:15 AM GMT
1st aythe the best first half in recent times💥— White knight 🦇 (@santhoshtiger14) January 12, 2024
Hanuman ki padda elevations ki multiplexes ayna chevvulu dobbela arusthunnaru.
Best theatrical experience #salaar tarvatha
💥💥💥#HanumanReview #HanuManEverywhere pic.twitter.com/D2W0A0Tjp3
- 12 Jan 2024 6:00 AM GMT
Just now watched HANUMAN.— Mekala Satheesh Reddy (@JspSatheesh) January 12, 2024
Excellent movie ⭐️ ⭐️ ⭐️ ⭐️ /5. Must watch the Power of God(Hanuman)
Blockbuster 💐💐💐💐
Congratulations @PrasanthVarma & Team pic.twitter.com/WaMfudxCaU
- 12 Jan 2024 5:59 AM GMT
Here is my #Hanuman review— idlebrain jeevi (@idlebrainjeevi) January 12, 2024
"Director Prasanth Varma has succeeded in narrating a Chandamama katha well. His ability to add a superhero aspect and relate it to our mythology has strengthened the script. He has covered almost all aspects (action, emotion, sentiment, devotion,… pic.twitter.com/aC5HdKqLh1
- 12 Jan 2024 5:58 AM GMT
🌟🎉 #HanuMan BLOCKBUSTER! Huge congratulations to @tejasajja123, @PrasanthVarma garu, and the entire team for rocking the big screen! 🚀🎬 Theater owners, let's bring this epic to more fans! We humbly request additional screens for #HanuMan . Audiences can't get enough! 🎥🍿… pic.twitter.com/93wiMeWk6t— Manoj Manchu🙏🏻❤️ (@HeroManoj1) January 12, 2024