International Women's Day 2022 Live Updates: Women Tech Leaders on "gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow"
International Women's Day 2022 Live Updates: The Hans India spoke to women leaders in technology to know their opinion on "gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow".
International Women's Day 2022 Live Updates: International Women's Day celebrates women's cultural, economic, political and social achievements. The day also marks a call to action to accelerate gender parity. Significant activity is seen worldwide as groups come together to celebrate women's achievements or rally for women's equality. We wish for a gender-equal world free of bias, discrimination and stereotypes—a diverse and inclusive world where difference is valued and celebrated. Together we can generate women's equality.
The theme for this year's International Women's Day is "gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow", #BreakTheBias. Whether intentional or unconscious bias makes it difficult for women to prosper. Knowing that a bias exists is not enough. We need to act to level the playing field. The Hans India spoke to women leaders in technology to know their opinion on "gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow".
- 8 March 2022 5:57 AM GMT
In our highly male-dominated society, I want to ensure that people here believe in women. At the same time, I have always wanted to be a powerful woman in this male-dominated environment, and the thought of flying high inspired and pushed me to pursue my dream of becoming an entrepreneur.
Meenakshi Dubey, Co-Founder, Yes!poho
- 8 March 2022 5:36 AM GMT
“Different people bring different skills and perspectives to the table that makes an organization more holistic and helps with innovation. And this is why gender equality is much needed. Organizations should also look towards working on this the same way as they would towards a product launch or a grand marketing strategy. It is indeed that critical. Let’s also remember that equity is required to bring in true equality. We have to fix the long trending gap. Quoting Mahatma Gandhi, "The future depends on what you do today."
Poornima Seetharaman, Director of Design at Zynga
- 8 March 2022 5:14 AM GMT
Gender equality is when people of all genders have equal rights, responsibilities, and opportunities. Sustainable development depends on ending discrimination towards women and providing them equal access to education and opportunities for employment. On top of that, women face several obstacles like sexual harassment, pressure to fulfill gender roles, and having to carry out the majority of unpaid care work and labour-heavy chores. Even when women do work, the gender pay gap means they aren’t earning as much as men. Unless women have access to empowerment opportunities and as long as a country is unsafe for women, it cannot develop fully. However, over the recent past, women’s lives are getting better as attitudes change and educational opportunities improve in India. Steadily increasing access to education is helping women gain newfound power and respect. Undoubtedly, education will be the single biggest driver of change for girls and women over the next decade.
- 8 March 2022 5:10 AM GMT
“I believe that sustainability is going to define the tomorrow, both as a society and as an ecosystem. Organizations, industries need to recognize this and innovate to contribute towards driving sustainable development, which will also provide them with a competitive edge. Hence, it is imperative that we go beyond just having a vision of sustainability, to making it a mission as an organization or a country ensuring it reflects actively in policies as well as practices.
Sustainability, as defined is the ability to maintain a balance between economic, environmental, and social factors; and gender equality plays an important role in achieving this. In the evolving world today, each capable individual needs to be empowered, skilled, and enabled, and only then India as a country will truly be able to unleash the power of demographic dividend, which it is blessed with. A unified mindset, with a gender-neutral approach while appreciating and acknowledging gender diversity is the start point. ”
- 8 March 2022 5:08 AM GMT
"Women have been proactive in the ever-evolving startup space, but only 43% of the 27,084 recognized startups in India have a woman director. Nevertheless, times are finally changing and women brigades are now leading the pack and part of the biggest shift in the promising startups of India. At Bolo Live, we stand strong with women’s ambitions, respecting their choices and listening to their voices for sustainable business. At national levels, strong actions should be taken to make the mainstream gender perspective into national policies and strategies, as well as related sustainable development goals and interventions."
Tanmai Paul- Co-founder and CPO, Bolo Live
- 8 March 2022 5:05 AM GMT
Happy International Women’s Day 2022 Live Updates: "Every professional and every leader brings unique experiences, strengths, and perspectives to the workplace. Deeply valuing this uniqueness every day is worthy of an annual celebration. My wish is for every leader to acknowledge the value, nurture the value, and themselves be capable of adding the value. Happy International Women’s Day."
- 8 March 2022 5:01 AM GMT
International Women's Day 2022 Live Updates: "Women have continuously proved their mettle in the professional world by competing with their men counterparts on equal footing, yet they remain excluded from C-suite opportunities. In sectors like insurance, incumbents have the baggage of legacy recruitment and culture where change will be gradual even if it is enforced at all hierarchies. 21st-century insurtech firms like Toffee, however, are rewriting the new normal by building a new gender-inclusive culture from the ground up.
Women and girls already have disproportionate access to education, healthcare and financial literacy. This eventually carries over to hiring and promotions in the workplace as well. Only when we begin to have inclusive conversations at our home about gender parity, will we be able to achieve parity in the workplace.
The Indian government has a number of gender reforms that need to be advocated by both the private sector and civil society. Company policies must prioritize the recruitment and advancement of female talent at all levels. Companies must also educate their own leaders and host constant conversations on gender inclusivity and related unconscious biases.
At Toffee Insurance, we are proud to have made gender inclusivity a priority at all levels."