International Women's Day 2022 Live Updates: Women Tech Leaders on "gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow"

International Women's Day 2022 Live Updates: International Women's Day celebrates women's cultural, economic, political and social achievements. The day also marks a call to action to accelerate gender parity. Significant activity is seen worldwide as groups come together to celebrate women's achievements or rally for women's equality. We wish for a gender-equal world free of bias, discrimination and stereotypes—a diverse and inclusive world where difference is valued and celebrated. Together we can generate women's equality.

The theme for this year's International Women's Day is "gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow", #BreakTheBias. Whether intentional or unconscious bias makes it difficult for women to prosper. Knowing that a bias exists is not enough. We need to act to level the playing field. The Hans India spoke to women leaders in technology to know their opinion on "gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow".