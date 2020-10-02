Live Updates: Telangana, Hyderabad and Andhra Pradesh, India Coronavirus, Today 2 October 2020

Live Updates Today 2 October 2020: The Hans India blog provides you the latest Coronavirus Cases news from India, Telangana & Andhra Pradesh. You can find all the Live updates from India and abroad as they break. Check for the latest news here.

Coronavirus in Telangana as on 1 October Telangana has registered 2,214 fresh coronavirus positive cases until 8 pm on Wednesday pushing the total count to 1,93,600. Meanwhile, eight persons succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours. The total deaths due to the coronavirus are 1135 so far. As many as 2,474 persons recovered from the virus and the recovery count touched to 1,63,407. At present, there are 29,058 active cases including 23,702 persons in home/institutional isolation.

Coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh as on 1 October Andhra Pradesh reported 6,751 new COVID19 cases, 7,297 recoveries & 41 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking total positive cases to 7,00,235, including 6,36,508 recoveries, 57,858 active cases & 5,869 deaths

Coronavirus in India as on 1 October With an increase of 86,821 new cases and 1,181 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, India's Covid-19 count crossed the 63-lakh mark on Thursday, according to the Union health ministry. As per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), the count stands at 63,12,585 in the country including 9,40,705 active cases, and 52,73,202 cured and discharged or migrated patients.

Weather in Hyderabad will be 31 Degrees in the morning and at its lowest at 22 Degree during the night. Sunrise in Hyderabad will be at 6:07 AM and will set at 6:04 PM. Humidity in Hyderabad on October 2 will be 67% and Air Quality will be Fair with 80 AQI.



Weather in Vijayawada will be 34 Degree during the day and at its lowest at 25 Degree during the night. Sunrise in Vijayawada will be at 5:57 AM and will set at 5:55 PM. Humidity in Vijayawada on October 2 will be 93% and Air Quality will be Fair with 91 AQI.



Islamic Prayer Timings in Hyderabad as on October 2 (14 Safar, 1442); Fajr: 4:55 AM; Sunrise: 6:06 AM; Dhuhr: 12:06 PM; Asr: 3:28 PM; Maghrib: 6:04 PM; Isha: 7:16 PM



