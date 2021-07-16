Live updates: The Hans India Celebrates 10th year anniversary across two Telugu states

Live Updates: On the occasion of the Tenth Anniversary of The Hans India, the celebrations have begun at twenty-five locations across two Telugu states. Most of the celebrities right from politicians to bureaucrats to the people of various organisations have wished The Hans India on completing a decade in quality journalism.

The Hans India has excelled in providing quality journalism taking numerous challenges and proving its calibre in these ten years. It has nourished the employees be it writers, reporters, etc to perfection, and made them excel in their careers. Moreover, it has carried out various social programs on various occasions creating awareness to the people on different subjects.