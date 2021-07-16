Live updates: The Hans India Celebrates 10th year anniversary across two Telugu states
Live Updates: On the occasion of the Tenth Anniversary of The Hans India, the celebrations have begun at twenty-five locations across two Telugu states.
Live Updates: On the occasion of the Tenth Anniversary of The Hans India, the celebrations have begun at twenty-five locations across two Telugu states. Most of the celebrities right from politicians to bureaucrats to the people of various organisations have wished The Hans India on completing a decade in quality journalism.
The Hans India has excelled in providing quality journalism taking numerous challenges and proving its calibre in these ten years. It has nourished the employees be it writers, reporters, etc to perfection, and made them excel in their careers. Moreover, it has carried out various social programs on various occasions creating awareness to the people on different subjects.
Live Updates
- 16 July 2021 6:49 AM GMT
Celebrating 10th anniversary of Hans India with district collector S Venkat Rao, Mahbubnagar cutting the cake marking the occasion. Hans team members, agents and our readers also participated in the programne.
- 16 July 2021 6:43 AM GMT
Sand Artist Manchala Sanath Kumar carved sand art at Yeruru coast in Nellore on Thursday in connection with 10th anniversary of the Hans India.
- 16 July 2021 6:27 AM GMT
Amberpet MLA Kaleru Venkatesh cutting a cake on the occasion of the 10th anniversary of The Hans India English Daily, and congratulated for a great success.
- 16 July 2021 6:19 AM GMT
Tirupati Municipal commissioner PS Girisha IAS cake cutting in The Hans India 10th anniversary celebratuons at Tirupati.
- 16 July 2021 5:54 AM GMT
The Nalgonda district additional collector IAS V Chandrasekhar Rao participated in Tenth anniversary celebrations of The Hans India and congratulated. I&PR Assistant Director Peddi Srinivas also participated in the event.
- 16 July 2021 5:50 AM GMT
BJP State President Bandi Sanjay hails The Hans India in Karimnagar and congratulated it. He lauded the relentless efforts made by the management, reporters and employees stating that The Hans India is a reliable news portal, which helps to take the problems of people to the government.