Top
  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > Live Updates

Live updates: The Hans India Celebrates 10th year anniversary across two Telugu states

The Hans India Anniversary
x

The Hans India Anniversary

Highlights

Live Updates: On the occasion of the Tenth Anniversary of The Hans India, the celebrations have begun at twenty-five locations across two Telugu states.

Live Updates: On the occasion of the Tenth Anniversary of The Hans India, the celebrations have begun at twenty-five locations across two Telugu states. Most of the celebrities right from politicians to bureaucrats to the people of various organisations have wished The Hans India on completing a decade in quality journalism.

The Hans India has excelled in providing quality journalism taking numerous challenges and proving its calibre in these ten years. It has nourished the employees be it writers, reporters, etc to perfection, and made them excel in their careers. Moreover, it has carried out various social programs on various occasions creating awareness to the people on different subjects.

Show Full Article

Live Updates

  • 16 July 2021 6:49 AM GMT

    Celebrating 10th anniversary of Hans India with district collector S Venkat Rao, Mahbubnagar cutting the cake marking the occasion. Hans team members, agents and our readers also participated in the programne.


  • 16 July 2021 6:43 AM GMT

    Sand Artist Manchala Sanath Kumar carved sand art at Yeruru coast in Nellore on Thursday in connection with 10th anniversary of the Hans India.

  • 16 July 2021 6:27 AM GMT

    Amberpet MLA Kaleru Venkatesh cutting a cake on the occasion of the 10th anniversary of The Hans India English Daily, and congratulated for a great success.


  • 16 July 2021 6:19 AM GMT

    Tirupati Municipal commissioner PS Girisha IAS cake cutting in The Hans India 10th anniversary celebratuons at Tirupati.


  • 16 July 2021 5:54 AM GMT

    The Nalgonda district additional collector IAS V Chandrasekhar Rao participated in Tenth anniversary celebrations of The Hans India and congratulated. I&PR Assistant Director Peddi Srinivas also participated in the event.


  • 16 July 2021 5:50 AM GMT

    BJP State President Bandi Sanjay hails The Hans India in Karimnagar and congratulated it. He lauded the relentless efforts made by the management, reporters and employees stating that The Hans India is a reliable news portal, which helps to take the problems of people to the government.


>Load More
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X