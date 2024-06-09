Narendra Modi oath taking ceremony live updates: Event to begin in few hours

Prime Minister Narendra Modi take oath for his third term, along with members of his new cabinet. The swearing-in ceremony will take place at Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi, where President Droupadi Murmu will administer the oath of office.

Meanwhile, security measures have been implemented at Rashtrapati Bhavan and surrounding areas, with the deployment of commandos from Delhi Police's SWAT and NSG units. In light of the occasion, Delhi has been placed on high alert, leading to the declaration of a no-fly zone in the national capital.

Four from two Telugu states will be taking oath today.