Omicron cases in India Live Updates: One more Omicron case reported in Andhra Pradesh
Omicron Coronavirus cases in India December 31 Live Updates: Latest news updates of happenings from around the world, with special focus on India, Hyderabad, Telangana Andhra Pradesh. From daily coronavirus news about the probable third wave, the number of infections, vaccination and night curfew.
Omicron Coronavirus cases in India December 31 Live Updates: Latest news updates of happenings from around the world, with special focus on India, Hyderabad, Telangana Andhra Pradesh. From daily coronavirus news about the probable third wave, the number of infections, vaccination and night curfew.
Live Updates
- 31 Dec 2021 3:51 AM GMT
UK reports record 1,89,213 Covid cases, 332 deaths, reports Reuters
- 31 Dec 2021 3:50 AM GMT
Global Covid caseload tops 286.4 million
The global coronavirus caseload has topped 286.4 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 5.42 million and vaccinations to over 9.09 billion, according to Johns Hopkins University. In its latest update on Friday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and the death toll stood at 286,433,032 and 5,428,687, respectively, while the total number of vaccine doses administered has increased to 9,094,962,455.
- 31 Dec 2021 3:47 AM GMT
Mizoram reports 243 new cases, positivity rate at 9.69%
Mizoram has reported 243 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. Active caseload stood at 1,658, while positivity rate is at 9.69 per cent.
- 31 Dec 2021 3:45 AM GMT
One more Omicron case reported in Andhra Pradesh
A 52-year-old traveller came from the UAE to Bengaluru in Karnataka on December 21 and then went to Andhra Pradesh's Prakasam district. The person was declared RT-PCR positive for Covid-19 on December 24.
With this, the total tally of Omicron cases in the state climbed to 17.