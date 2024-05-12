Live
Telangana Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE Updates
After a high decibel campaign, including by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and top leaders of Congress and BRS, the stage is now set for polling on...
After a high decibel campaign, including by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and top leaders of Congress and BRS, the stage is now set for polling on Monday to elect 17 Lok Sabha members from Telangana and bypoll for the Secunderabad (Cantonment) Assembly seat.
The Election Commission has also made elaborate arrangements to conduct free and free and fair polls.
Hans India too has made arrangements for live updates of polls across the two states from Monday 9 am.
Live Updates
- 13 May 2024 3:49 PM GMT
Polling concludes peacefully, Palamuru clocks 70 percent polling on an average Read More
- 13 May 2024 3:44 PM GMT
Election staff arriving at the reception centre Read More
- 13 May 2024 3:42 PM GMT
Polling completed successfully in Siddipet District, Voting Percentage at 77.80%
The polling process for the Lok Sabha elections in Siddipet district concluded peacefully with a high voter turnout. The voting percentages in the various constituencies are as follows: Husnabad- 76.93%, Siddipet- 73.15%, Dubbaka- 81.72%, and Gajwel- 79.70%. The overall voting percentage for the district stood at 77.80%.
District Election Officer and District Collector M. Manuchowdhary commended the voters for their active participation and the election personnel, officers, police personnel, central security forces, and media persons for their cooperation in ensuring a smooth polling process. All necessary arrangements and security measures were taken in advance to conduct the elections without any untoward incidents at all polling centers in the district.
The EVMs from Siddipet, Dubbaka, and Gajwel constituencies will be transferred to the reception center at BVR IT College in Narsapur and stored in the strong room there. Similarly, the EVMs from Husnabad constituency have been moved to the reception center at SRR College in Karimnagar and will be kept in the strong room there. The counting of votes will take place on June 4 as per the instructions of the Election Commission.
- 13 May 2024 2:12 PM GMT
BJP Candidate Prof. Ajmira Sitaram Naik Casts his Vote in Mahabubabad Lok Sabha Elections
Professor Ajmira Sitaram Naik, the BJP candidate for the Mahabubabad Lok Sabha seat, recently exercised his right to vote at polling booth no: 7 in Mallepalli, Venkatapur mandal, Mulugu district. Accompanied by his family members, Naik participated in the electoral process in a show of support for democracy.
- 13 May 2024 1:44 PM GMT
Nagarkurnool: Bees attack voters at polling booth
Bees attacked the voters who were 100 meters away from the polling booth in Vatwarlapalli village of Amrabad mandal of Nagar Kurnool district. All the voters ran at once. In this sequence, about 25 people were attacked by bees and five of them were seriously injured and they were taken to Acchampet Government Hospital for treatment by 108 vehicles. Full details to be known.
- 13 May 2024 1:30 PM GMT
Nagar Kurnool District: Additional SP Rameshwar exercised his right to vote
District Additional SP CH Rameshwar who exercised his right to vote at Sharada Primary School in the district center.
- 13 May 2024 1:22 PM GMT
Wanaparthy district
- 13 May 2024 12:55 PM GMT
Nagar Kurnool District: Barrelakka who exercised the right to vote
Independent MP candidate Karne Shirisha (Barrelakka) exercised his right to vote in Marikal village under Peddakottapalli mandal.
- 13 May 2024 12:33 PM GMT
Polling Percentage At 5 pm is 61.16
- 13 May 2024 12:21 PM GMT
Poll percentage in Nalgonda Parliament constituency was 70.36 by 5 pm , Bhongir 74 percentage by 5 PM