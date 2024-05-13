Election staff arriving at the reception centre

Live
- 63 pc voter turnout in Odisha
- Musk's SpaceX is quick to build in Texas, slow to pay its bills
- TCS announces to create global AI centre of excellence in France
- 4,000 animal and plant species affected by smuggling worldwide
- Hooda questions BJP on rejection of demand for Ahir Regiment in Army
- Poling complete in peaceful manner in Gadwal and Alampur Segments.
- Beyond Politics: PM Modi's Gurdwara visit signals his deep respect for Sikh culture, values
- Polling peaceful in Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency, provisional figures indicate highest turnout since 1996
- WB offers quick access to 10 pct of undisbursed loans for Bangladesh's crisis response
- KSCW chief warns Against Sharing Sensitive Information Online
Election officials have completed the arrangements at the reception center in Nagar Kurnool district headquarters
Nagarkurnool : Election officials have completed the arrangements at the reception center in Nagar Kurnool district headquarters. Officials said that the election staff will come to the reception center in connection with 909 polling stations from Kollapur, Kalwakurthy, Acchampeta ,Nagar Kurnool constituencies across the district. Heavy security has been arranged at the reception center. Arrangements for food accommodation and drinking water facilities have been completed at the reception center. Election personnel are reaching the reception center by RTC bus.
