Election staff arriving at the reception centre

Nagarkurnool : Election officials have completed the arrangements at the reception center in Nagar Kurnool district headquarters. Officials said that the election staff will come to the reception center in connection with 909 polling stations from Kollapur, Kalwakurthy, Acchampeta ,Nagar Kurnool constituencies across the district. Heavy security has been arranged at the reception center. Arrangements for food accommodation and drinking water facilities have been completed at the reception center. Election personnel are reaching the reception center by RTC bus.
























