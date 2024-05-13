Polling concludes peacefully, Palamuru clocks 70 percent polling on an average

Mahabubnagar : The polling for the Parliamentary elections have come to a conclusion across erstwhile Mahabubnagar, with on an average 70 per cent polling witnessing across various assembly constituencies in both the Nagarkurnool and Mahabubangar parliament segments on Monday.

Beginning early at around 7.30 am onwards, the process of voting began with a sluggish note, as until 9-10 am almost all the polling booths were not much seen with people, however as the day passed, the public were seen standing in long queues until afternoon. However, if we compare the Assembly elections and the Parliament elections, the people did not exhibit much enthusiasm to come forward and to cast their votes.



As it is this was clearly witnessed in the polling percentage. Until afternoon, majority polling stations did not even register 30 per cent polling, however by 3 am, most of the polling stations slowly picked up and it recorded 45-49 per cent polling. In the evening the polling process got accelerated as a large number of people began thronging at the polling stations and casted their votes.



The sluggishness and lack of enthusiasm among the public may mainly be because of the hot summer season. While the morning environment was quite conducive with slight showers made the climate cool, however, people were reluctant to move out of their houses.

Overall, the Lok Sabha elections had concluded peacefully and both the BJP and congress contestants D.K Aruna and Vamshi Chand Reddy were seen confident of their victory.

Earlier in the morning DK Aruna, the BJP MP candidate casted her vote near a polling booth in the Teacher’s colony in Mahabubnagar. She visited Makthal and took stock of the polling process and while addressing the media, Aruna expressed her confidence that the BJP party would win 14-15 assembly constituencies in Telangana.



Going by the pulse of the people, both the congress party and BJP party have contested neck to neck in Mahabubnagar. However, BJP party’s DK Aruna may gain an upper hand in Gadwal, Narayanpet, Makthal and Mahabubnagar, however Jadcherla, Devarkadra and Shadnagar constituencies are said to have favored the congress party.



Political Analysts are of the opinion it will not be a big surprise if D.K Aruna of BJP wins the Mahabubnagar seat, however, Congress party’s Vamshi Chand had also equally given tough fight and with congress party’s strategic campaigning, one may not even write off the victory of VAmshi Chand, however one has to wait and see who will get the people’s mandate in Mahabubnagar. The district administration led by collector G Ravi Nayak, SP, Harshavardhan, constantly monitored the election process through CCTV cameras in the collectorate and the police personals ensured that no untoward incident occured at any of the polling stations in Mahabubnagar Parlaiment constituency.

