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Tiger Shroff firing case: Women’s network emerges, 3rd taken into custody by Mumbai Crime Branch
In Short
Mumbai Crime Branch takes a third woman into custody in the Tiger Shroff firing case as investigators expand their probe across Delhi, Haryana and Rajasthan, with 10 arrests reported.
Mumbai: A suspected network of women has emerged as a significant aspect of the investigation into the firing incident involving Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff’s car, with the Mumbai Crime Branch taking another woman into custody for questioning.
The development comes after the arrest of two women in connection with the case, while investigators continue to pursue suspects across multiple states.
According to officials, the woman was brought to the Anti-Extortion Cell of the Mumbai Crime Branch for questioning. However, investigators have not yet disclosed her alleged role in the firing incident or the nature of her links to the other accused. Earlier, two women, identified as Radha and Babita, were arrested in Delhi in connection with the case.
In a parallel development, the Anti-Extortion Cell arrested three more accused from Sonipat in Haryana on Thursday. Mumbai Police have been conducting raids in different states based on intelligence inputs as part of the ongoing investigation. Following searches and arrests in Kota, Rajasthan, and Delhi, the police operation has now extended to Haryana.
The three accused arrested in Sonipat have been identified as Sameer, Jatin and Ankit Khatak. The Anti-Extortion Cell brought them to Mumbai following their arrest. They are expected to be produced before a court as part of the legal proceedings.
Investigators suspect that Sameer played a coordinating role in the alleged conspiracy. According to the police, he acted as a link between Anil Pandit and the alleged shooter, Rehan. Sameer is also accused of arranging funds and weapons in connection with the incident.
Police sources said that shortly after the firing, the Lawrence Bishnoi gang allegedly claimed responsibility through a social media post. A man identified as Anil Pandit was reportedly posting messages on behalf of the gang, according to the information being examined by investigators.
The police are continuing to investigate the precise roles of Jatin and Ankit Khatak, along with the possible involvement of other individuals in the alleged conspiracy.
With the latest arrests, the total number of people arrested in the case has reportedly reached 10, including two women. The third woman remains in custody for questioning, and her alleged connection to the incident is yet to be established publicly.
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