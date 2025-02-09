A way to broaden taxpayers’ base

With less than 2% of the people in India paying taxes and catering to the remaining 98% of the population of 1.4 billion, it is not a fair deal for the small fraction of these innocent salaried taxpayers. The government needs to provide them with both tangible and intangible benefits specific only to the taxpayers, and not others, to encourage the rest to pay taxes voluntarily. These include actions like free tolls, free medical facilities, old age homes, reservations for their children in educational institutions, fee subsidies, and no registration fees for vehicles, etc. Covering costs for just 2% of the population in these aspects may still prove profitable for the government, as there would be a sudden surge in the number of taxpayers. A study initiated at the national level with a committee of experts on this aspect would be helpful before adopting this idea.

–RS Narula, Patiala