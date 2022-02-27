BCCI should stop hosting futile bilateral series

Come on BCCI! Walk out of these silly ICC bilateral series. Waste of everyone's time and money! West indies, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Zimbabwe, Ireland are all a complete waste of India's resources. These series only help average cricketers to humongously boost their averages.

Get back to N Srinivasan's Big Three or Big Four concept and give us some decent meaningful cricket following 2 years of this wretched Covid shutdowns. Series like these against West Indies and Sri Lanka will kill interest in the game. At least suspend these bilateral series for a couple of years. Get proactive BCCI.

The two T-20 and ODI series against West Indies and now against Sri Lanka is not going to yield any desirable results. West Indies ranked at number 7 and Sri Lanka at number 10, and that means we are not going to achieve anything phenomenal except that we can rest some key players.

The way the West Indies played was not a real exhibition of hit and run game of cricket. Sri Lanka is offering batting to team India, instead of making Team India to chase targets. Next in the line is Zimbabwe and why we kill cricket in such a silly way only for the sake of keeping the winning record to 10 and 15 times. It is indeed a futile exercise rather than raising the standard of the game in India.

C K Subramaniam, Navi Mumbai