MyVoice: Views of our readers 11th January 2026

Salute to Swami Vivekananda-the builder of modern India

SwamiVivekananda’s birthday, January 12, is celebrated as the ‘National Youth Day'. It is time we recall the invaluable service Swami Vivekananda rendered in building “Modern India”. His inspiring speeches, writings and letters electrified the entire pre-independent India, especially the young generation of that period. A sage with transcendental vision and an idealist with a practical bent of mind, Vivekananda laid the foundation for India’s freedom, but also to ensure India transforms into a ‘modern nation" with his futuristic vision, scientific and rationalistic interpretation of religion, reformist zeal and patriotic mission, rooted in its ancient, eternal culture and heritage.

A profound thinker, he made an exhaustive and comparative study of almost all principal religions in the world and put before the world, the essential and eternal religious principles like the oneness of God, the spirit of tolerance, peaceful co-existence and universal brotherhood.

At a time when the western world had a low opinion of Hinduism, it was Vivekananda who made them realize the precious mine of virtues of Hinduism through his epoch-making September 1893 speech at the Parliament of Religions in Chicago. He condemned man’s ridiculous practice of identifying religion with externalities without realizing the transcendental truth of inner self and man's tremendous potentialities. He strongly opposed the orthodox religion ridden with rituals, superstitions and dogmatism. He maintained that Indian masses needed two kinds of knowledge: Secular knowledge to improve their economic conditions and spiritual knowledge to strengthen their moral sense. He felt that education alone could help impart these two forms of knowledge.

With the sole objective of service to humanity, he established Ramakrishna Mission on May 1, 1897. It was endeavoured to execute his plans for the uplift of the poor and Indian women spiritually and economically.

Amid these, he was not blind to the age-old ills of Indian society and weaknesses. He decried social evils like untouchability, illiteracy and age-long suppression of certain castes. As a staunch social reformer, he sought to rid the Indian society of these evils through constructive methods and practicable means. To him, every individual could become a giant, a world-mover with a gigantic intellect and unflagging will-power. Vivekananda had an unwavering faith in the potentialities of the young generation. According to him, the whole burden of building up the nation rests on their shoulders. Our present-day youngsters should draw inspiration from the teachings of Swami Vivekananda and develop their personalities as aspired by Swamiji and dedicate themselves to build India as a glorious superpower. That's the true tribute we can pay to this great son of Mother India. Let his most inspiring words, "Awake, Arise and Stop not till the goal is reached" ring in our ears and guide us to realise his dreams.

Dr Venugopala Rao Kaki,Kakinada

Strengthening family bonds vital for the society

The‘Dysfunctional Families: A Disturbing Social Indicator’ article (THI Jan 9) appropriately reflects the present situation. Family has always been regarded as the foundation of society. It is within the family that values are transmitted, character is shaped, and emotional security nurtured. When families begin to break down and become dysfunctional, it is not merely a private issue confined to the home; rather, it serves as a disturbing indicator of a deep social disorder.

A dysfunctional family is typically characterized by persistent conflict, lack of emotional support, ineffective communication, and, in some cases, neglect or abuse. In such environments, members often feel unheard, unsafe, or emotionally disconnected. Children growing up in these families may struggle with trust, self-esteem, and emotional stability, carrying these challenges into adulthood.

The increasing prevalence of dysfunctional families reflects wider social pressures. Economic hardships, unemployment and financial insecurity place immense stress on family relationships. At the same time, the weakening of moral and ethical values, coupled with excessive individualism, has reduced the sense of responsibility family members feel toward one another. The decline of community life and extended family support systems has led to isolation, leaving families to cope with difficulties on their own.

The impact of family dysfunction extends far beyond the household. Children raised in unstable family environments are more vulnerable to academic failure, behavioral problems, substance abuse, and mental health issues. As these individuals become part of the wider society, the consequences manifest in rising crime rates, social unrest, and weakened social cohesion. In this way, dysfunctional families contribute to a cycle of social instability that can persist across generations.

Addressing this challenge requires a comprehensive and collective approach. Strengthening family bonds through value-based education, effective parenting, and open communication is essential. Access to counseling and mental health services can help families navigate conflict before it becomes destructive. Equally important is the role of society and the state in reducing economic stress and fostering supportive community networks.

In conclusion, dysfunctional families are serious social warnings. They reveal underlying economic, moral, and social imbalances that demand urgent attention. By prioritizing the well-being of families and restoring their central role in society, one can nurture healthier individuals and, ultimately, a more stable and harmonious social order.

Zainul Pasha,Khammam

NMMS scholarships amounts killing the purpose

Itis a disgrace that the Central and State governments continue to mock underprivileged brilliance with a measly ₹1,000 monthly under the NMMS scheme. In an era of skyrocketing inflation, what exactly is a student expected to buy with ₹33 a day? It barely covers a single commute, let alone textbooks, uniforms, or digital essentials. By refusing to hike this amount to at least ₹2,000, the ministry is effectively presiding over an increase in dropout rates among our most meritorious poor. Stop the empty rhetoric about "educational equity" while leaving students to starve for resources. This stagnant funding is not supported; it is an insult. The government must double the scholarship immediately or admit their commitment to education is a sham

Dr Vijaykumar H K,Raichur-584170

Onus on us to restore the fast decaying family concept

This has reference to the ‘Surgical Strike’ column by K Krishnasagara Rao (THI Jan 9). He makes a superb analysis of the breakdown of the family structure in modern times. It is indeed worrisome to see that families are no longer functioning as a unit but as fragmented ones. Alas, we no longer hold to the values we received from our parents and elders. Earlier families existed as a whole, with each member contributing to the harmony and happiness. We shared our troubles and problems and laughed together. Our elders were our anchors. They listened patiently and gave us responsibilities so that we evolved ourselves into individuals with accountability. But sadly, today our youngsters are growing up without any direction and goal. Families are dispersed with no one to listen and guide the Gen Z.

The family hierarchy which once existed as a strong force has disappeared. Quality time spent with cousins and the extended family has made a quite exit. Nuclear families are the new norm. Modern day working parents suffer from a guilt syndrome, because of which they pamper their children and buy them all the luxuries that they can afford.

The younger generation is not taught moral values. We are spending more time scrolling useless Instagram Reels than spending time in family bonding.

There are many factors that are making families dysfunctional. As individuals, we should own up moral the responsibility for this decaying family concept.

Parimala G Tadas,Hyderabad-50

Family is the foundation of society

I read the thought-provoking article "Dysfunctional Families: A Disturbing Social Indicator" (THI Jan 9). I couldn't help but nod my head in agreement. The writer has hit the nail on the head by highlighting the importance of structure, values, and accountability in families. Modern parenting has indeed been reduced to emotional appeasement, where children are not taught the value of discipline and responsibility. A clear hierarchy of authority, defined roles, and value transmission are essential for a functional family system. However, many families today are like a house of cards, fragile and prone to collapse.

The misinterpretation of gender equality between spouses is another significant contributor to family dysfunction. Equality does not mean the absence of hierarchy or leadership; rather, it means mutual respect and responsibility. When both spouses insist on equal command in every decision, it creates instability and confusion. The article emphasizes the need for accountability and consequences in families. Discipline is not cruelty, but one that teaches children the importance of responsibility and restraint. When children face no consequences at home, society becomes their harsh teacher. The article is a wake-up call for all of us to re-examine our values and priorities. Let us not forget that the family is the foundation of society, and its strength is crucial for the well-being of our communities. By instilling values, discipline, and accountability in our families, we can build a stronger and a more compassionate society.

Raju Kolluru,Kakinada

Poor communication bane of dysfunctional families

This refers to "Dysfunctional families: A disturb0ing social indicator" by K Krishna Sagar Rao (THI Jan 9). In good old days, joint family system was, more often than not, the rule. Elders in these families acted as buffers to calm and cajole youngsters.

As joint families paved the way for nuclear families, the rot gradually set-in. Parents of these families often prioritised their interests over that of their children. Most children from nuclear families ‘grow’ but fail to ‘mature’. And the cycle continues.

Poor communication is the biggest issue in disjointed families, and psychological issues of most of the people are offshoots of ineffective conversation mechanism. It is said that in dysfunctional families telling the truth is betrayal and keeping secrets is loyalty.

Dr Ganapathi Bhat,Akola

Replace old overhead transmission lines

Wehave age-old overhead transmission lines and poles in our locality. Some of them pass through tree branches, as a result of which many times electricity employees trim the branches. Another visible risk is created by sagging and jumbled wires at the transmission wires supporting poles (see picture). We request the electricity department authorities to convert all overhead transmission systems into underground systems. They pose a major health, even fatal, hazard, including for children and senior citizens.

G Murali Mohan Rao,Secunderabad-11

Prioritise expansion of Sec–Kazipet rail corridor

Iwish to draw the attention of the Ministry of Railways and the general public to the urgent need for creating the Kazipet railway division and strengthening the Secunderabad–Kazipet rail corridor, which serves as the lifeline between North Telangana and Hyderabad. While the operationalization of the South Coast Railway (SCoR) Zone at Visakhapatnam is a welcome step towards decentralisation, it has also exposed a widening administrative imbalance, with Telangana continuing to rely on an overburdened Secunderabad division despite rising passenger, freight, and industrial demands. A major concern is the daily commuter crisis. Thousands of employees, small traders, labourers, students, and patients from Warangal, Hanumakonda, Kazipet, Ghanpur, Jangaon, Aler, and Bhongir travel to Hyderabad every day. Escalating urban living costs make staying in the capital unaffordable for many. There is an immediate need to quadruple the Secunderabad–Kazipet railway lines and introduce dedicated MEMU suburban services, transforming this stretch into a functional regional commuter corridor. Such a move would ease congestion in Hyderabad, reduce travel hardship, and significantly improve access to employment, education, and healthcare.

The case for Kazipet is further strengthened by the ₹716 crore budgeted Rail Manufacturing Unit (RMU) that has just entered its production phase. The RMU is set to manufacture MEMU coaches and Vande Bharat export rakes, while generating nearly 3,000 direct jobs. Operating such a nationally important manufacturing hub without a nearby divisional headquarters creates avoidable logistical and coordination bottlenecks.

In parallel, rail expansion in North Telangana is gaining momentum. Projects such as Karimnagar–Hasanparthy, Manuguru–Ramagundam, and Jammikunta–Bhupalpally are vital for connecting industrial, coal-mining, and tribal regions. These high-value projects require a locally empowered divisional authority at Kazipet for effective execution, land coordination, and timely monitoring. Kazipet’s strategic importance is undisputed.

Situated on the Delhi–Chennai and Mumbai–Howrah trunk routes, it is ideally positioned to manage increased passenger and freight traffic. A divisional headquarters here would strengthen safety oversight, disaster response, operational efficiency, and regional economic growth.

In light of the Vizag Zone formation, the industrial expansion around Warangal, commissioning of the Kazipet RMU, and growing commuter pressure, the creation of the Kazipet railway division and upgrading the Secunderabad–Kazipet corridor is no longer optional—they are strategic necessities for a balanced and inclusive development in Telangana.

Vidyasagar Reddy Kethiri,Hanumakonda-506009

The feast of St Bonaventure

Theglobally revered 16th century Portuguese church of St. Bonaventure is situated on the beach of Erangal in Madh Island, Malad (West), Mumbai. An enthusiastic annual festival is celebrated on the second Sunday of January. It attracts over four lakh people of all faiths and communities to this scenic spot. This year, the festival is being celebrated on January 11.

The feast is patronised mostly by people belonging to the East Indian community. But nowadays, other communities patronise it as well.

The day starts with the Holy Mass in the morning at this church. Thereafter, people start enjoying themselves by going for horse rides, camel rides, giant wheel rides and other rides available on the beach front. Lots of East Indian Marathi songs are played through the day. The fair is popularly known as ‘Ergal Cha Sann’, 'Barieem Cha Sann' or 'Aldeamar Cha Sann'.

The East Indians, who are the original inhabitants of Mumbai, have been visiting this church for over four centuries. The church lies in the ruins of an old Portuguese fort. Currently, there are very few East Indian Catholic families residing near the church. East Indians speak Marathi, which is a blend of pure Marathi and Portuguese. The modern generation has started speaking English too.

Jubel D'Cruz,Mumbai