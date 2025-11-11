MyVoice: Views of our readers 11th Nov 2025

Ande Sri leaves behind a rich literary legacy

Monday’s sudden death of Ande Sri has shocked the people of Telangana in particular, and the literary lovers across the two Telugu states in general. Ande Yellaiah, who was popularly known as Ande Sri, breathed his last at Gandhi Hospital while undergoing treatment. He was 64. Born in the erstwhile Warangal district, he was a writer and lyricist par excellence even without having any formal schooling. He played a key role in the Telangana movement with his literary works. From among the several coveted awards and honours that he won, was the Nandi award for his song in the film ‘Ganga’.

The state Government have accorded a great tribute to his writings in his lifetime by adopting his wonderfully penned “Jaya Jayahe…” as the State song. He proved that writers could play crucial roles in any political movement. His untimely will create a huge void in the literary world.

Pratapa Reddy Yaramala, Tiruvuru (AP)

Revanth daydreaming about being in power till 2034

The Jubilee Hills by-poll on Tuesday is a high-stakes election where three leading parties are vying for the seat. Around four lakh voters will decide the fate of their constituency and its future development. The outcome of this election will undoubtedly shape the future of Jubilee Hills making it a crucial movement for its residents. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s prediction that BRS will bite dust and BJP will lose its deposit is nothing but daydreaming. I feel that his claims that the Congress will remain in power till 2034 is nothing but building castles in the air. As regards the voters, they seek basic amenities like clean drinking water, drainage, housing and roads in the constituency.

Ganti Venkata Sudhir, Secunderabad

JH polls is a litmus test for the top three

Apropos, “Revanth’s future as CM will hinge on JH outcome,” Nov 10. The Jubilee Hills byelection in Hyderabad has evolved into a defining contest for Telangana’s three key players—the ruling Congress, BRS and the BJP. Beyond determining the fate of one urban constituency, the November 11 vote is poised to recalibrate the state’s political landscape. For Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, it has become a prestige battle. A win would consolidate his leadership, silence internal dissent, and restore confidence in a government perceived as wobbling under factional pressures. A defeat, however, could magnify rifts and weaken his grip over both cabinet and cadre. For the BRS, the by-poll represents a fight for political relevance. The BJP, meanwhile, views Jubilee Hills as a strategic springboard to gain urban traction and future momentum in Telangana’s shifting electoral terrain.

N Sadhasiva Reddy, Bengaluru-56

Joint efforts can save Delhiites from inhaling poison

As Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) reached alarming levels and is drifting around 400 is a cause of serious concern because it threatens people’s health, economy and stability. In this do or die situation, it is imperative that to safeguard the health of Delhiites, the government and all political parties must come together and act strongly and firmly to check sources of pollution arising from various sources instead of indulging in diversionary tactics that is making the lives of people miserable. The crux of the matter is in listening to hotchpotch advice from people drawn from different fields and taking up cloud seeding and other piece-meal arrangements, which have literally failed to control emissions. Therefore, at this critical juncture, what is really required to tap emissions control is a long-term strategy with a policy firmness and action plan to keep the old vehicles off the road, shift to public transport, sustainable agriculture, industrial reform and above all creating public awareness and citizen participation to make clean air a universal right. Until then, Delhiites will continue to inhale poison.

K R Srinivasan, Secunderabad-3

Nipping in the bud

It is heartening that the Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has successfully foiled a terror bid with the arrest of three ISIS-linked ultras from Ahmedabad. They were reportedly in Gujarat for weapons and carry out attacks at multiple locations across the country. It is quite dreadful that one of the arrested, Dr Ahmed Mohyuddin Syed hails from Hyderabad. The alleged mastermind of the plot had begun synthesising a deadly point from cyanide and ricin, a lethal toxin that can be used as a lethal biological weapon. Such proactive and vigilant moves by agencies like the ATS can thwart the dastardly designs of jihadist elements.

S Lakshmi, Hyderabad