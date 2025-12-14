MyVoice: Views of our readers 14th December 2025

Academic stress pushing students to suicide

Thisis with reference to the article "There is so much beauty in life" (Dec 12) by Dr Hyma Moorthy. She has presented a realistic view of present-day relationships between parents-teachers and students. Being an educator with over 20 years of teaching experience, I totally relate with Dr Moorthy's opinions and suggestions. Students today are growing up amid the challenging and turbulent times of social media. There is more pressure on them to excel in exams than real learning given that they are judged by their marks and ranks and not on their knowledge. The present corporate environment in our educational institutions is killing the joy of learning. Classrooms have turned into hubs of comparisons and not for any academic discussions while in several corporate schools, students are segregated into toppers, average and below average categories. Toppers get excellent faculty and attention while the average and poor students are neglected. Although no two students are alike, their teachers pass snide remarks, which leads to low morale and resentment among students. An increase in the number of suicides by students can be attributed to the toxic environment which prevails in our present-day education system. Even teachers are under tremendous pressure these days to adapt to changes in the curriculum. There is more rush to complete the syllabus than imparting real knowledge. Long working hours with no equal remuneration is leading to many efficient teachers putting in their papers.

Meanwhile, parents are the third part of the trio. They expect their children to excel in studies, sports and all recreational activities. They push their dreams and aspirations onto their children and don't pay any heed to their real interest. Teachers are blamed for their wards’ poor performance.

Dr Moorthy rightly suggests counselling, as a way out. There is a compelling need to appoint counsellors in schools and colleges today. They can provide valuable guidance to teachers, parents and students and arm with skills to overcome stress.

Let us work together to create a safe space for everyone so that we can build a healthy community and responsible citizens for tomorrow.

Parimala G Tadas,Gurukul Academy, Hyderabad -50

Pressing need to shed negative traits among students

Thisis further to the December 12 article "Life is So Much Beautiful" by Dr Hyma Moorthy. Yes, there exists beauty in life, which is always beautiful. Death is no solution to life's problems. School students taking the extreme step due to inexplicable reasons is rather unfortunate. The onus is on the teachers to contain this trend. It has been noticed that teachers tend to show favouritism towards good performers, academically speaking. There is a need to monitor and take steps to prepare dull and below average performers with patience being the buzzword. Suicidal tendencies exhibited by students need to be spotted early on by either the teachers or their parents. Apart from proper counseling of vulnerable students, their teachers and parents must show care, caution and empathy on a regular basis to wean them away from such thoughts. Every school should conduct motivational classes, which should include lessons on personality development on a weekly basis. An environment that revolves around teaching and learning can produce pleasurable outcomes rather than ending on a tragic note.

N R Raghuram,Hyderabad

Counselling and institutional support are morale-boosters

Dr Hyma Moorty’s article “There is so much beauty in life” (THI Dec 12) throws ample light on the factors leading to negatives that are getting ingrained among students. A sad irony is that many students silently bear the pain, while schools, devoid of counsellors, fail to extend support and boost their mental health. Children need safe spaces to speak and share. We must focus on social-work education, and appoint counsellors in schools, so that every child grows with emotional safety.

Sharath Chandra,Hyderabad-62

A positive frame of mind can work wonders

Thishas reference to Dr Hyma Moorty's article 'There is so much beauty in life' (THI Dec 12). Thinking positively can boost life’s beauty and enjoyment. The writer has concentrated more on the teacher-student relationship in respect of teaching and guidance. One academic said 'A teacher takes the hand, opens the mind and touches the heart'. Teachers should avoid scolding students in class as this often leads to frustration at being so insulted and may give birth to suicidal tendencies. Similarly, a boss should avoid pulling up his staff before colleagues.

N Padmavathi, Hyderabad

Involve kids in activities

Thishas reference to the article on 'There is so much beauty in life' by Dr Hyma Murthy. In our country many villages have no schools, and many have no playgrounds, labs and libraries. These days the activity of school children is focussed on Smartphones. As many couples are working, their kids reach home and spend time as they wish. I urge ministers of education, faculty members and alumni of various schools to create equal facilities in all schools. As the writer has mentioned, it is essential for students to primarily focus on education. Parents and teachers need to encourage students to participate in indoor and outdoor games so that they become physically and mentally fit and go about their academic pursuits with zest.

Gudipati Shanti Priya,Secunderabad-11

Bring back the spirit of Vande Mataram

WhenBankim Chandra Chattopadhyay wrote Vande Mataram in 1875, he was not merely composing a song but painting a vision of India as a living mother — a land of rivers, forests, fertile soil, and boundless strength. Those pearls of wisdom became a driving force during the freedom struggle. Today, as we mark 150 years of this timeless creation, the question before us is simple yet profound: how do we bring back into our country what is written in Vande Mataram? The song speaks of a land draped in green, cooled by gentle winds, nourished by flowing rivers. To restore those features, we must protect our environment with the same devotion our ancestors showed in defending the nation’s freedom. Clean rivers, fertile fields, and lush forests are not luxuries; they are the very essence of the mother described in Vande Mataram. If we allow pollution, deforestation, and exploitation to continue unchecked, we betray the song’s promise. The verses also speak of strength, courage, and unity. India is portrayed as a mother who gives her children the power to fight, endure, and prevail. In today’s context, that strength must come from empowering citizens — through education, equality, and opportunity. A nation cannot be strong if its people are denied dignity or if divisions weaken them. We must ensure that every child, regardless of background, feels the motherland’s embrace and has the chance to rise.

Unity is perhaps the most urgent message. The song once united millions to fight against colonial rule. Today, we face different challenges-divisions of caste, religion, language, and politics. If we reduce Vande Mataram to a parliamentary debate, we will be dishonouring a national symbol. We must rise above narrow identities and remember that our first identity is as Indians.

Vande Mataram calls for devotion and sacrifice. It asks us to love the motherland not in words alone but in deeds. That spirit is needed now more than ever. Whether serving the poor, building institutions or safeguarding the nation’s sovereignty, every act of selfless service is akin to playing out Vande Mataram in real life. To bring back what is written in Vande Mataram is to restore respect for nature, strength through empowerment, unity across diversity, and devotion through service. If we succeed, the motherland will once again be filled with glory, and the words Vande Mataram will not only echo in the halls of Parliament but resound in the everyday lives of her children.

Dr O Prasada Rao,Retired Scientist, CSIR

Indian students struggling in US varsities

Thisrefers to the article 'Indian youth in anguish amid job uncertainty in the US ' (THI Dec 11). The fate of Indian youth in the US Universities has been hanging in the balance since the time Donald Trump became the President of the US. They are facing unheard of difficulties as a culmination of severe and overlapping challenges in the 2024-2025 period, particularly around visa hurdles, reduced post-study work opportunities, rising costs, and safety concerns. These issues, intensified by stricter immigration policies and a challenging job market, have created an unprecedented climate of anxiety and uncertainty. However, Indian students should continue to take the bull by the horns until they succeed. They must muster courage and develop a never-say-die attitude given that success demands patience, perseverance and hard work. The US can no longer assure a stable career, a bright future or better prospects for Indian students.

Zubair Khan,Hyderabad

Rahul Gandhi must use satire in his verbal attacks

Inresponse to objective and subjective substance exposed in the Saturday special 'One day of unity; many days of hypocrisy' (THI Dec 13), I suggest the leader of opposition Rahul Gandhi to utilise his talent while attacking the ruling party boss with sharp wits and exploding loopholes like P V Narasimha Rao and A B Vajpayee used in the Parliament and across forums. Rahul Gandhi must win the confidence of people with convincing phrases and tactics. Nothing is impossible in any field, including in politics.

N Krishna Prasad

Secunderabad

Preparing for exams with a positive mindset

Inresponse to the article "Turn exam stress into exam success" (THI Dec 12), I would like to highlight the importance of adopting a mindful approach to examinations. The article emphasises the need for students to prepare well and manage their time effectively to overcome exam stress. It suggests drawing up a study schedule and sticking to it, avoiding distractions like social media, and taking care of one's physical and mental health. One of the key points that has been highlighted is the importance of starting preparation early and breaking down study sessions into manageable chunks. I would like to focus on the point about avoiding comparisons with others. Comparing oneself to others can be detrimental to one's mental health and could lead to a feeling of inadequacy and low self-esteem. Instead, students should focus on their own progress and celebrate their small victories. Students should take breaks, practice meditation, and engage in activities that help them relax and recharge. A healthy body and mind are essential for being exam ready. The article suggests that students should not judge themselves based solely on their exam results. Rather, they should focus on the learning process and the skills they acquire during preparation. This approach will create a mindset whereby they start appreciating the value of education that goes beyond just grades. I hope that students and educators will find the suggestions outlined in the article helpful in managing exam stress and achieving their goals.

Kolluru. Raju,Kakinada

State BJP in disarray

Thisis further to the news item in The Hans India (Dec 12) which says that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed disappointment with BJP's Telangana unit's poor performance and internal divisions, lacks coordination with grass-root engagement to strengthen the party Despite having eight MPs, including two Union Ministers, G Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay Kumar, the party's leaders are working in their own respective directions. Moreover, a unifying leadership is seemingly absent, which was exposed in the recent elections, including the Jubilee Hills by-election where its nominee lost its deposit, while in the panchayat elections theparty won only around 150 sarpanch seats. BJP's internal issues, including group politics, have made it tough for the party president to bring everyone under one umbrella.

Ganti Venkata Sudhir,Secunderabad

Saving energy, securing the future

Energyis essential for economic growth and improving the quality of life. However, increasing energy consumption, limited natural resources, and environmental challenges make it necessary to use energy wisely. National Energy Conservation Day, observed every December 14, highlights the importance of saving energy and promoting efficient energy use across all sections of society. India has been observing the day since 1991, under the auspices of the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), It reflects the country’s commitment to energy efficiency and conservation as key components of sustainable development and environmental protection. Energy conservation means reducing unnecessary energy use through efficient technologies, improved daily practices, and responsible choices. It is a shared responsibility involving individuals, households, industries, institutions, and policymakers. Simple actions like switching off unused appliances, using energy-efficient equipment, and planning energy use carefully—can significantly reduce energy waste and environmental harm.

The benefits of energy conservation are clearly visible. Government initiatives that are promoting energy-efficient lighting and infrastructure have resulted in annual savings of approximately Rs 6,130 crore in electricity expenditure for municipalities. These outcomes demonstrate that energy efficiency is not only environmentally responsible but also economically beneficial, delivering long-term savings while reducing energy demand.

To strengthen national efforts in this area, the Government of India established BEE in 2002 under the provisions of the Energy Conservation Act, 2001. BEE works to reduce the energy intensity of the Indian economy through policy development, regulatory and promotional measures, and collaboration with key stakeholders.

The National Energy Conservation Day is a reminder to build lasting habits of energy awareness and work collectively toward a cleaner, more efficient and sustainable energy future.

Dr. Krishna Kumar Vepakomma,Hyderabad-45

Big boost to Indian AI space

Itis a welcome sign that massive investment is coming into India from Microsoft, Amazon and Google. They will boost the country’s AI and digital future and help create innumerable jobs apart from signalling global trust in India's digital infrastructure. Meanwhile, the Union Government must legislate robust laws to protect citizen’s data and initiate stronger cyber security measures to ensure that the data stays with in India and thereby avoid reliance on foreign technical dominance and ensuring equitable benefits.

R J Janardhana Rao,Hyderabad-28