MyVoice: Views of our readers 17th January 2024

Onerous responsibility on Kharge

All India Congress Committee President Mallikarjun Kharge, an octogenarian, was chosen as Chairperson of Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) in preference to Rahul Gandhi, who of course declined this post in view of his Bharat Jodo Yatra. Kharge has to lead the bloc to victory as a main pillar in Lok Sabha elections. Bihar CM Nitish Kumar whose name was proposed to be the convener, has not given his consent for the post. Onerous responsibility is resting on Kharge to bring the frog minded members of INDIA bloc in one balance by using his talent and experience as its group members so far did not seem to be strongly determined in their united effort to defeat its arch rival. BJP is confident of retaining power and omens like ongoing Ram Mandir at Ayodhya and PM Modi’s eleven days penance are powerful arrows. Refusing invitation for attending consecration ceremony by the bloc members is viewed incorrect by its supporters. It is a herculean job for Kharge to carry heavy weight of his new chair.

Dr NSR Murthy, Secunderabad

Baba Ramdev a threat to society

Baba Ramdev in his viral video clearly made outraging remarks on OBCS. After growing backlash, he took U-turn and said that he talked about Owaisi not OBC. Moreover, to cover up his remarks he said that Owaisi and his ancestors have harboured anti national sentiments. Baba Ramdev first should know that Owaisi is serving this nation and not doing business like him. They are giving free education to poor and free medical treatment to poor through their hospitals, schools and Colleges. Baba Ramdev often slips his tongue. Previously he mocked the people who died with lack of oxygen, he mocked the patients trying to get the oxygen cylinders. He has even made a controversial statement that women look good even if they don’t wear anything. He made explosive statements that Salman Khan and Shahrukh Khan take drugs. This type of Babas who try to divide the nation on caste basis are a threat to society.

Zakir Hussain, Kazipet. Telangana.

India must strengthen Defence in Lakshadweep

The Chinese ploy succeeded in Maldives, the Muslim majority archipelago. But what the people of Maldives are in for the immediate future is Chinese checkers that would squeeze their country into bankruptcy and eternal dependency. China persecutes Muslims in its own territory but is pampering small Islamic nations only to corner India and for gaining strategic locations in the Indian Ocean. China is adopting economic adventurism to force smaller countries into submission just like Sri Lanka and Pakistan, our immediate neighbours. I think India would do well by shifting its military to the Lakshadweep Islands permanently for maintaining constant vigil against enemy movements. In the face of Chinese aggression, it is not sufficient to just have one INS-Dweeprakshak located in Kavaratti Island of Lakshadweep archipelago. A full-fledged defence unit comprising all three wings i.e. Army, Air Force and Navy should be established to thwart the Chinese incursions if any.

Govardhana Myneedu, Vijayawada

II

Maldives has given the deadline for India to vacate the troops standing there. This will be the new low in relationship between the India-Maldives ties. The decline in the bilateral relationship is immediately after Maldives and China come close with each other. The Maldives is unfortunately gravitating towards China and therefore they are spoiling their relationship with India. Now that Indian troops are asked to come out, we are on the verge of losing ties with the neighbours of Indian Ocean. China is leaving no chance to encircle India in the sea. Interestingly, we have to look forward what India will do now to handle geo-political scenario, and what modifications India will do in its policies for the island neighbours we had in the Indian Ocean.

Kirti Wadhawan, Kanpur

Maldives courts trouble

It is unfortunate that the present Maldives government, which has a pro-China stand, is forgetting the help and support rendered to the island nation in the past. Be it the military aid given during an attempted coup by some mercenaries in 1988, assistance given during the 2004 Tsunami and then the water crisis in Dec 2014, India was always the first to help them in crisis. In 2020, when the Covid-19 pandemic was raging across the globe, India was the first to help with supply of vaccines and Indian tourists were the first to visit the Maldives just after Covid helping its tourism economy. India has always stood by Maldives in its good and bad times. It is also obvious that China has its own vested interest in supporting and helping Maldives. Days to come will surely make the present Maldivian government understand that all that glitters is not good.

M Pradyu, Kannur