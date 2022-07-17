MyVoice: Views of our readers 17th July 2022

Don't the public deserve better from their leaders?

I agree with the writer (Ramu Sarma) that, first of all, main focus of elected-managers should be mainly on common man's pressing problems. It is not a big thing to correct the emblems (angry face of lions, atop Parliament). No need to waste time and energy on it. Frame innovative programmes to eradicate poverty, hunger, ... urgently achieve 100 per cent clean energy to stop pollution and global warming related weather extremities, that are resulting in heavy loss of lives and assets. 100 per cent renewable clean-energy (clean electricity and fuel) usage can give low-priced fuel too and have cascading good effect on lowering prices of essential commodities and many other things too.

Have separate timetables (as websites) for different states, UTs and Centre ... to achieve the required targets of good deeds, welfare schemes and implementation ... in time, within the stipulated budget. The websites may be updated regularly as works completed, pending and amount of money spent.

Let Centre and state governments respect each other... as all of them are elected by people's verdict ... for public-welfare. Thus all should work in coordination in a friendly and helpful manner ... to give services, comfort, care, peace, prosperity, progress, implementation of welfare schemes... to the poor, all types of public and thus the nation too.

Saharsa Nivriti Vislesha, Secunderabad

II

Indian politicians are compared with frogs which migrate wherever plenty of water is available for their survival. During the peak phase of popularity in Congress Party many politicians from other parties shifted their loyalties to this age-old party. In the present political scenario, it is the turn of Bharatiya Janata Party for benefitting from such operations. All Congress bigwigs slowly started looking towards BJP as this party is strengthening its roots in all the non-BJP states by hook or crook.

Anti-defection laws are made totally ineffective. No ethical values are being considered as a concern or condition to resign to their seats before embracing the other parties. No party talking about great values is maintaining these norms. Our politicians are embedded with shameful, selfish and characterless lot unfortunately, may be with some rare exceptions. Our country is, therefore fully inflicted with the pandemic of defections. Value-less life is valueless. Are these not rated under the category of incendiary politics?

Dr NSR Murthy, Secunderabad

III

The Opposition is up in arms with some rational and irrational agenda to hound the government in the winter session of the Parliament that is beginning on Monday. The behaviour of the parties has been no different for the past several sessions of obscurantism and needless fault finding, one hopes will end to discuss and transact vital decisions that the country needs to take and implement, without wasting precious time and money allotted to the lawmakers in this regard.

The Centre too has come up with several novel moves to outwit the Opposition, by way of expunging several unnecessary words that are being regularly used in the Parliament without any justification merely with a view to hurt and berate the Government. This is done by the Speaker and members of the treasury bench, to infuse sanity and responsibility on part of the MPs who are in the habit of going berserk , to be deviating from the main issues to score brownie points, and play to the gallery rather than paving way for an orderly and meaningful dialogue and activity in the House.

This gives an impression that the Opposition is so vexed not being in business as the second term of the NDA government is fruitfully being delivered to the expectations of the people; and is striving to do more that the Opposition must understand in extending a constructive and positive support in achieving them, without always playing a negative card that resembles the behaviour and mentality of anti-nationals with a negative mindset.

In a way the Opposition is giving change to the Government to pass Bills and Legislations without discussion, and the onus to this squarely rests on them. It is imperative that they resist the temptation not to become loose cannons, to rush in to the well of House to prove their aggressive posturing and anger that will show them in a very bad light before the country; and finally to sit on dharna before the Gandhi bust in protest, after a walkout, make them more of laughing stock, rather than responsible representatives of people, who are voted to transact and solve problems.

K V Raghuram, Wayanad

From womb to tomb, women in India are discriminated

The news report of India being dismally ranked 135 among 146 countries in 'Global Gender Gap Index 2022' released by World Economic Forum on 13 July where even poor countries such as Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Bhutan enjoy better rankings than India comes as big disappointment to many people who bat for the empowerment of women in order to put an end to all prejudicial and discriminatory practices against them in all walks of life. More disturbingly, India stands at the bottom among all 146 countries in the sub-Index of 'Health & Survival of Women' which lays bare the failure of political leadership which relentlessly boasts of woman being worshipped as Goddess in the country where the reality of the day reflects the opposite.

It is pathetic that the discrimination against women prevails from womb to tomb from female foeticide to denial of rights, liberties, opportunities, dignity including education and nutrition. Better not to speak of women's position in our society vis-a-vis financial independence, self-respect equal pay on a par with men. The fact that sportswomen and film heroines are remunerated far below than their male counterparts is a glaring example of shame and discrimination being faced by women. The low participation of women in bureaucracy and politics is worrying. Even in the case of women occupying highest positions by virtue of their academic excellence and talent, they face many hurdles because of ubiquitous misogynistic, masculine and patriarchal mindset which tends to treat woman inferior and slave to man.

It is appalling that woman is portrayed as sex symbol and commodity meant for the pleasure of man rather than a person of individuality & pride in our movies & TV programmes which is contributing to ever increasing incidence of crimes against women in the form of acid attacks, domestic violence, sexual harassment and rapes. There is an urgent need to educate boys about gender sensitivity at home, school and society for better outcomes. Governments need to be sincere in their actions to get their big sermons on women empowerment translated into a reality.

It shouldn't be forgotten that given opportunity and encouragement, women are second to none in scaling greater heights in life as PV Sindhu, Arundhati Bhattacharya, Kalpana Chawla, Lata Mangeshkar and Sania Mirza stand testimony to this. A strong political will and a radical change in societal attitude will help India not only plug gender gap but also get a coveted global rank as symbolic celebration of International women's day and singing paeans on Sita and Savitri hardly do wonders in this technically advanced modern world where women are dreaming big to prove their mettle.

Narne Raveendra Babu, Hyderabad

Indo-US ties robust

In a major relief to India, the US House of Representatives has passed by voice vote a legislative amendment that approves waiver to India against the punitive Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA) sanctions for its purchase of the S-400 missile defence system from Russia to help deter aggressors like China. The legislative amendment National Defence Authorisation Act (NDAA) authored and introduced by Indian-American Congressman Ro Khanna, urged the Biden administration to use its authority to provide India with CAATSA waiver to help deter aggressors like China.

Following the US sanctions on Turkey over the procurement of S-400 missile systems, there were apprehensions that Washington may impose similar punitive measures on India. But, it is pleasing to note that Ro Khanna said there is no relationship of greater significance to US strategic interests than the US-India partnership on the floor of the house, while pressing that United States must stand with India in the face of escalating aggression from China.

N Sadhasiva Reddy, Bengaluru

Lanka holds a mirror to pitfalls of dynastic politics

The regime of Rajapaksa brothers in neighbouring island country, Sri Lanka, at last came to an end with the resignation of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on the other day. Being President, immune to the arrest, he discreetly left the country, as the furious people were after him and seized his residential palace, thus created ruckus for a week much to the surprise of world nations!

It is reported, as incharge of the country's Defence wing in 2009 his elder brother, former President, Mahinda Rajapaksa crushed the Tamil militants with an 'iron hand' and earned the laurels of his people during that troubled period. There was no looking back to him since then. Of late, about 40 family members/relatives of Rajapaksa are at the helm of affairs of the country for over a decade, controlling home, finance, defence and foreign affairs. Earning commissions in every govt project was the primary concern of the ruling strata that eventually led the State development to back seater.

Absolute power corrupts absolutely. The increase of rampant corruption at higher echelons took the roost in Sri Lanka, which gradually dwindled the State economy. The national GDP which was at 12 per cent in past, reduced to 9 per cent during Covid 19 (in 2020). The mishandling of the economy and bad policy of the rulers at present brought the GDP to a mere 3.5 percent and eaten away almost State's entire foreign exchange reserves, as Covid stopped domestic Tourism which dried up foreign exchange.

Result, the nation is left with acute shortage of fuel and food grains, ultimately brought the angry irate masses on the streets. Private properties and residences of top ruling politicians were set in fire.

'This situation was bound to happen', rightly exclaimed a bystander, to a media reporter on the other day. Extending olive branch by neighbouring India though served as a 'solace' to the suffering nation for time being, no foreign financial institutions viz. IMF, prefer to come forward to put the sinking country's economy back on the track due to the political and economic turmoil. As of now, Ranil Wickremesinghe, nation's PM, took the reigns as a stop gap measure as per the nation's Constitutional provisions. It is reported, opposition leader Sujith Premadasa has desired to stake the claim of the administration to put rest of the current crisis. However, only time will decide the future of this tiny poor nation.

The pathetic events of the neighbouring nation must serve as an eye opener to Indian politicians, particularly where some States are ruled by dynastic/family minions. Though blood related politicians through democratic (ballot) means exercise the political power, if the patience of general masses exhaust for the such wrongs, the former will be reduced to size within no time as is evident now in Sri Lanka.

Govardhan R Jilla, Mumbai

Coal companies and low pension fund

In our country, many complex problems are being solved at the State/central level by Government authorities. But surprisingly, no one listens or cares to study the problems of pensioners of Coal India and SCCL.

Life was smooth and fairly comfortable while in service with salaries, allowances and medical facilities. On an average an employee works in the companies for about 35 to 40 years and makes many sacrifices for coal production and progress of the companies. Working in remote areas under severe conditions, his family manages with the limited recreational and educational facilities available in such places.

While in Service we managed the expenses of our children's education and their upbringing as well as shouldering responsibilities of other family members. After retirement, Gratuity and Provident Fund amounts are just enough for their children's marriage, settlement of their lives and to meet medical treatment.

Most of the retired employees do not own a house and stay in rented houses. Now their only income is the meagre fixed pension which is not enough to take care of their needs, especially considering the inflation.

According to the CMPS, 1998 25 % of an employee's final salary is paid as monthly pension after retirement subject to completing 30 years of pensionable service. An employee retired 24 years ago will receive same 25 % pension under the then-wage agreement and on the last salary taken and he has to sustain with the same amount. Some of the employees retiring from 1998 receiving a paltry pension amount of Rs 300 to Rs 1,000. Even after several wage boards' recommendations came after 1998, no increase or change of Pension formula was implemented and the Trade Unions, Management or Government have not given a thought to it. The Pension Scheme has a provision for Review and revision of pension every three years.

But in the last 24 years not a single review has been done by CMPF Board or Ministry of Coal. Some lame excuses are being made as to why the review did not take place and why the pension was not increased on the representations submitted.

A petition filed in the High Court of Delhi has been dragging on for more than 5 years but most of the time adjournments are being granted. The petition should be fast-tracked to deliver justice to the pensioners. With mechanisation and conversion of underground mines to opencast mines and also due to introduction of several voluntary Retirement schemes manpower has drastically come down. The coal companies are benefiting from this and earning big money. We only

request the coal companies to share a small percentage of their profits to improve the status of the pension fund. Recently some of the coal companies agreed to make a voluntary contribution of Rs.10/MT to the Fund, but this is but a drop in the ocean. The contribution should be mandatory to have any effect.

Dandamraj Ramchander Rao, Hyderabad

(The writer is retired Dy Supdt ,Singareni Bhavan, Hyderabad and President Singareni Retired Employees Association)

Why do we love to hate one another?

There is always a market for hate. Hinduphobia exists elsewhere just as Muslimphobia exists in India. The IT cells which are the creation of hardcore organisations of their respective religions are the purveyors and vehicles of spreading hate. In India even the mainstream television channels joins in the anti- minority tirade, which I don't think is the case elsewhere, except in Pakistan. The constant derogatory references to Muslims and Christians on the social media platforms is only the echo of what many of our political leaders are saying. While India is justified in taking the matter up to the UN, it must also do something to curb the barrage of negativity against the minorities, especially the Muslims and Christians. What is sauce for the goose must be sauce for the gander.

Anthony Henriques, Mumbai

Telangana is not Bengal

No sooner than Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao contemplated the Bengal strategy to checkmate opponents in Telangana, the unmissable political violence started surfacing in Nizamabad, during which the cars of BJP cadres were vandalised. If this is what CM KCR meant by the Bengal model in subjugating other political entities, he is sadly wrong.

Telangana is not Bengal. It goes to the credit of Mamata Banerjee in rooting out CPM from the state, through barbaric and unthought-of procedures of raw violence that even CPM seemed to be at the receiving end by acts unleashed by TMC cadres. But, brutal suppression of political opponents cannot continue in a democratic country like India forever; and make her a role model is ludicrous.

One can see that Mamata Banerjee has become a power unto herself to challenge the Centre, in having her own writ run in West Bengal, which is a mere act of bloated ego, that cannot sustain forever. Violence is no shortcut in achieving political mileage for TRS, in the hope that others will take it lying down in Telangana.

S Lakshmi, Hyderabad

Team India under pressure

After chopping off many players, Team India could not arrive at a winning combination and in the lead to T-20 World Cup, we lost matches in between and that is not a good sign for a team aspiring to win an ICC sponsored tournament after a long gap.

First of all, the opening slot is not settled as we find batsmen going in and coming back in a record time thereby the top and middle order is totally exposed. Rohit Sharma is rather shaky as an opener and Kohli is finding his form hard to come by.

The middle order is rather weak and the lower middle order is exposed with regular switching of batting order. As far as bowling is concerned but for early swing with the new ball and late burst of leg spin by Chahal the bowling appears to be playable.

The left arm spin of Jadeja is most ineffective as he is not able to penetrate and get wickets, instead he is going for cleaners time and again in T-20 cricket. With the result, we look at Ashwin as another option.

Left handed batsmen thrive at the hands of Indian bowlers and we need a clever bowler like Ashwin to check them. In all it is testing time for Team India.

C K Ramanathan, Ghaziabad