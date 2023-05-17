MyVoice: Views of our readers 17th May 2023

Yes, AP turning into ‘Alcoholic Pradesh’

This refers to “IS JAGAN GOVT AIMING TO TURN AP INTO ‘ALCOHOLIC PRADESH’? (May 15) which is accurately deciphering AP what it stands today. YSRCP’s electoral promise of total prohibition in five years after coming to power has been a total failure. Freebie culture is further cultivating drunkards population destroying harmonious atmosphere in the families, especially poor ones. State’s coffers filled with liquor sales are being diverted to some rich masquerading as the poor to keep YSRCP vote bank intact. Huge amount of loans taken to the tune of lakhs of crores could have been invested in developmental schemes.

N Ramalakshmi, Secunderabad

Farmers pawns in quid pro quo game



At the request of CID, the home department attached the house in which former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and his family members have been living since he shifted his office from Hyderabad to Amaravati. The GO clearly stated that there was quid pro quo. As per that the land banks belonging to Lingamaneni, Heritage Foods and Narayana colleges were exempted from the ambit of much hyped land pooling system. Further, the inner ring road in seed capital was designed not to encroach those landbanks but was laid to enhance the market value of the same. However, poor farmers had to surrender their small bits of land for the inner road. So, Lingamaneni offered his guest house to Naidu. They should mind the facts being dug by the CID.

Pratapa Reddy Y, Tiruvuru

Cong netas back to their old ways



Refer to ‘Kar ‘natakam’ begins; netas on pins and needles’ (May 15, 2023). The impressive victory by the Congress in Karnataka has been eclipsed by the tug of war between two senior leaders of the party – Siddaramiah and DK Shivakumar – for the CM’s post. This is reflective of gross indiscipline, and losing grip of the party high command on party affairs. The CLP was at its wits end since no formula proposed by it was acceptable to either of them. Both wanted nothing less than that of a rotational chief ministership shared between them. The secret ballot of newly won Congress MLAs gave an indication that 70 per cent of lawmakers supported Siddaramiah; however the final say rests on the high command.

S Lakshmi, Hyderabad

The most aggressive and determined victory of the Congress party in Karnataka is certainly an eye-opener to the BJP which went into the electoral battle with rather religion-based divisive politics coupled with over confidence in PM Modi’s charisma. It is only the Bangalore urban which has contributed more to BJP’s gains in spite of the voters turnout percentage being low compared to that in rural Karnataka. Rahul Gandhi ‘s Bharat Jodo Yatra definitely supplemented the Congress cadres’ efforts to make voters rethink in casting their votes. This is a final chance for the Congress to regain its lost glory in the national politics.

Katuru Durga Prasad Rao, Hyderabad

Following its easy victory in Karnataka, the Congress now faces the monumental task of selecting a candidate for CM. The two obvious candidates are DK Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah, but there is also the possibility that party president and seasoned politician Mallikarjun Kharge will run for the post. The final decision will be made by the high command. Another chance is that Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar will take turns holding the chair for two and a half years each. If both refuse to agree the proposal, Kharge could step in.

Dr Vijaykumar H K, Raichur

The Bharat Jodo Yatra turned out to be a game-changer in getting Congress back to power. This was an effective grassroots platform for connecting with voters. It allowed leaders to engage, understand concerns, and share their vision for Karnataka’s development. The Yatra built up trust, strengthened voter bonds, and fostered direct interaction. It unified communities, transcended politics, and symbolized solidarity, promoting a united Karnataka.

Vishal Mayur, Tumakur

A nail-biting finish in Jayanagar



Karnataka election was not a close fought battle as it appeared. But the Jayanagar (Bengaluru) result with twists and turns is really remarkable. Having established a big lead, the Congress party was sailing smoothly for facile victory. It was a nail-biting finish as the margins between the BJP and Congress candidates grew thinner and thicker at every counting. It was thrilling and during the IPL season, this particular result was resilient for the democratic process of election. Midnight oil was burnt to arrive at a conclusive result. 16 votes are all that separated the winner from the loser.

C K Subramaniam, Mumbai