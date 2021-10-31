MyVoice: Views of our readers 1st November 2021

Money power becomes key to political power

That there is no politics without money involvement is an indisputable fact, especially in our country. However, huge money involvement openly as seen in Huzurabad bypolls recently is unprecedented in the election history of our country. Furthermore, the protests-dharnas organised by some people claiming to have received less amounts or no amounts is really a serious observation which must have attracted the officials of the Election Commission to probe into the issue. Now it is clearly written on the wall that whoever has spent huge sums of money may perhaps win the election battle, which is really very unfortunate. It is the duty equally of the Election Commission to eradicate such practices in the budding stage itself.

Katuru Durga Prasad Rao, Hyderabad

News of Papal visit to India very heartening

The pictures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Pope Francis embracing each other come as a whiff of fresh air especially during this period of the pandemic and various crises happening around the globe. It beautifully showcases our policy of universal brotherhood. The historic meet truly showcases that India is always ahead in matters connected to global harmony, peace, progress and development. It also sends a meaningful message tat we we are a tolerant nation. Modi's meeting with the Catholic head of the world emphasises our pluralistic philosophy and our age-old belief of "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam."

M Pradyu, Kannur

Go green this Diwali

It is reported that at present people are using crackers that are made of poisonous chemicals like Sulphur, Nitrogen oxide, Manganese, Barium etc. When such crackers are fired, nearly 15 poisonous gases are released into the air. The people who breath such polluted air are bound to suffer from ailments relating to lungs, heart, eyes etc. The people who are already suffering from allergy and infections would be affected more. Pregnant women and children are also prone to suffer from crackers that release not only poisonous gases into the air but also micro particles like PM 2.5. Against this backdrop, people must switch over to green crackers which are being made by Indian Institute of Sciences and Education Research (IISER) and Council of Scientific Industrial Research (CSIR). It is proved that green crackers can reduce 30% of smoke and micro particles and 20% of poisonous gases than conventional crackers. The government also must campaign against conventional crackers and enlighten the people the benefits of green crackers.

Pratapa Reddy Yaramala, Tiruvuru (Krishna)

Earth's future hinges on COP-26 outcome

The UN Conference on Climate Change, known as COP-26, in the next two weeks in Glasgow, has assumed immense existential significance. It is not an overstatement to say that the very future of the planet hinges on the informed decisions the world leaders representing around 200 countries take at the summit. It is indeed the 'world's moment of truth'. It is indeed time to translate 'fine words into still finer actions.' The world leaders must heed the 'despairing voices of young people' and realize their 'responsibility to generation yet not born' and take urgent action to limit global warming and avert climate catastrophe.

G David Milton, Maruthancode

A serious threat to recovery

No single day has passed without a rise in price these days. With its spiralling effect on prices of all commodities, the fuel prices fuelling the overall burden on the shoulder of common man. The central and the state governments are feigning ignorance and are at best trying to pass the buck to others regarding the sorry state of affairs. It would turn to be a major hurdle in the path of economic recovery to allow the inflation to keep rising.

Dr DVG Sankararao, Vizianagaram

Patronise Indian products

Emphasising on a self-reliant, or 'Aatmanirbhar' India, the government has pitched for products to be made in India. Going for local doesn't mean only buying one thing, we should buy all the things of local that is needed on Diwali occasion. This step will encourage the Indian manufacturers. This is needed to support the Indian economy that is badly affected during the Covid crisis. To become self-sufficient, we need to support local businesses and products and reduce the use of imported goods. However, when PM Modi said, "Vocal for local should become mantra for every Indian," he also meant that products be made competitive vis-à-vis global brands.

Somya Agrawal, Ujjain