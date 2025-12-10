Detained Partner In Goa Nightclub Fire Says He Had No Role: ‘I’m Only A Partner’

Ajay Gupta, a business partner of Saurabh Luthra, the owner of the Goa nightclub where a devastating fire recently claimed 25 lives, spoke publicly for the first time after being detained by the Delhi Police. As officers escorted him out of their vehicle, he was surrounded by journalists asking about the incident, safety measures at the club, and the location of the main owners. Gupta responded briefly, saying, “I’m just a partner. I don’t know anything,” before being taken away for further questioning.

The fire broke out late Saturday night at Birch by Romeo Lane, a popular nightclub in Arpora, Goa. Following the tragedy, primary owners Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra reportedly left for Phuket, Thailand, on an IndiGo flight.

Authorities have since issued an Interpol Blue Corner Notice for the two brothers, while a Look Out Circular had already been issued for Ajay Gupta before his detention in Delhi. Gupta is set to be flown to Goa as part of the ongoing investigation.